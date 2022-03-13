TV best bets with Ben Affleck, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Rosario Dawson

And Disney+, in the meantime, resurrects one of its old film successes “Cheaper by the Dozen,” which was a hit with Clifton Webb in 1950 and Steve Martin in 2003. This time, Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff lead the cast.

The other major debut happens on Thursday and was shot in metro Atlanta: HBO Max’s “DMZ,” a limited series adaptation of a graphic novel where the United States by 2050 has suffered a second civil war and Manhattan is a polyglot of competing interests dubbed the DMZ. Rosario Dawson, playing a nurse, enters Manhattan to find her lost son.

On network TV, NBC brings back the second seasons of sitcoms “Young Rock” and “Mr. Mayor” Tuesday, places celebrities in a jungle in a reality show dubbed “Over the Edge” Wednesday and airs an Adele concert two months after CBS did the same on Sunday. ABC on Sunday, a week before the Oscars, airs a special featuring Derek and Julianne Hough re-creating some of the most iconic movie dance scenes in history.

On Sunday, CNN brings back its award-winning series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” while GPB debuts the 11th season of “Call the Midwife.”

But the goofiest show this week is Netflix’s “Is it Cake?” “Saturday Night Live” cast member Mikey Day hosts a show where bakers create cakes that look like actual items, be it a bowling ball or purse. Can you tell the difference?

This covers Monday, March 14, through Sunday, March 20.

MONDAY

“9-1-1: Lone Star” 8 p.m. Fox — Owen, Tommy and the 126 race to the rescue when a medieval-themed restaurant suffers a case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — After months of crashing with Malcolm and Marty, Calvin and Tina finally reveal the impressive results of their major home renovation.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — Parker’s delinquent past resurfaces when NCIS is called to Philadelphia to investigate the death of a Navy petty officer.

“Snowpiercer” 9 p.m. TNT — As the train detours from New Eden, an environmental catastrophe threatens everyone onboard.

“The Julia Child Challenge” 9 p.m. Food Network (new series) — Eight top-notch home cooks compete in high-stakes culinary challenges to find out who has the fire, skill and passion to win the first-ever primetime competition series dedicated to all things Julia.

“Secrets of Playboy” 9 p.m. A&E — During the 1990s, Playmates, including Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith, reach peak fame and young women flock to Los Angeles in hopes of being the next centerfold; men in Hefner’s inner circle set up shadow mansions where women are exploited.

“The Gilded Age” 9 p.m. HBO — Bertha makes her first trip to Newport.

“Better Things” 10 p.m. FX — Sam learns about pronouns and finance.

“Secrets of the Chippendale Murders” 10 p.m. A&E (new series) — The special unravels the hidden tale of how sex, jealousy, arson, trashbags filled with cash and Mafia shakedowns all led up to one of the most outrageous murders in American history.

“The Good Doctor” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Salen takes extreme measures when she learns that the surgical staff have joined Lim’s efforts against her.

TUESDAY

“How I Met Your Father” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (first season finale) — The show has been renewed for a second season.

“Catherine Cohen: The Twist? She’s Gorgeous” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In a cocktail of standup and song, the comic tells tales about looking for love, the absurdity of marathons and burying someone alive.

“The Bachelor” 8 p.m. ABC (26th season finale) — Clayton picks his woman.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC (second season debut) — As the 2032 election nears, Dwayne reflects on what it means to be a father. In 1984, little Dewey vies for his father’s attention after Rocky becomes the WWF tag team champ.

“Mr. Mayor” 8:30 p.m. NBC (second season debut) — Neil is excited to work with his new Innovation Team but gets sidetracked when he has to take Orly (and Arpi) to the DMV for her permit test.

“This Is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Kevin takes the twins to the cabin in hopes of proving himself as a father.

“Phoenix Rising” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — A two-part documentary produced and directed by Amy Berg follows actress and activist Evan Rachel Wood as she takes her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to pursue justice, heal generational wounds and reclaim her story.

“The Thing About Pam” 10 p.m. NBC — Pam becomes a source of support not just for Betsy’s family, but for law enforcement and District Attorney Leah Askey as they build their case.

WEDNESDAY

“Bad Vegan” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new limited series) — After marrying a mysterious man who claimed he could make her dog immortal, a celebrated vegan restaurateur finds her life veering off the rails.

“Pedal to Metal” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — After a race they drive in ends fatally, friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico City to hide, rebuild their lives and escape danger ... or at least try.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — The breakout star is the effervescent Maryanne Oketch.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Will helps a patient with long-haul COVID symptoms. Vanessa reflects on her dating life when she learns that a patient’s daughter is having an arranged marriage.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Barry and his friends try to reclaim their youth by forming a boy band, but they quickly learn they aren’t kids anymore.

“Beyond the Edge” 9 p.m. CBS (new series) — Former NFL player Ray Lewis, country stars Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan and supermodel Paulina Porizkova are among the celebrities in a war of strategy, brains, and muscle.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — After a sudden turn of events, the Conner family is forced to face the daily struggles of life in a way they never have before.

“Resident Alien” 9 p.m. Syfy — It’s a surprise party as everyone gathers to celebrate Harry, but some dangerous guests cause havoc.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — When Cam and Maggie hit a rough patch, he looks to Gary for relationship advice.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — A brutal attack leaves the Saint crew in chaos.

“Temptation Island” 10 p.m. Bravo, USA, E! (seventh season debut) — Four new couples take a journey to Temptation Island to see if their relationship is meant to be.

THURSDAY

“The Dropout” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — With the Walgreens deadline looming, Elizabeth and Sunny scramble to find solutions to their technological failures; Ian is drawn into Elizabeth’s lawsuit against Richard.

“Bel-Air” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — No info yet on the eighth episode.

“DMZ” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — DMZ leaps off the pages of the DC acclaimed graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman (Rosario Dawson) navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son.

“Minx” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Set in 1970s Los Angeles, this drama centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

“Rescued by Ruby” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The improbable story of a shelter dog who was nearly euthanized, only to become a police K-9 and save a life.

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — After a family court judge is murdered, Bernard and Cosgrove dig into the many grievances against him.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC — The episode title is “The Makings of You.”

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — The creator of a dating app is accused of using it to rape women.

“Welcome to Flatch” 9:301 p.m. Fox (new series) — A documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town; they stumble upon the Midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities.

FRIDAY

“Master” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Three women strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university that may disguise something sinister. Regina Hall stars.

“Deep Water” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A well-to-do husband (Ben Affleck) who allows his wife (Ana de Armas) to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers.

“Life & Beth” 12:01 Hulu (new series) — After a sudden incident, Beth (Amy Schumer), a seemingly successful woman with a long-term relationship and steady career, takes a look back at her past to see who she wants to become.

“Stillwater” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (second season debut) — Siblings Karl, Addy and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves and each other.

“WeCrashed” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — The love story at the center of the rise and fall of one of the world’s most valuable startups. WeWork grows from a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation plummets. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star.

“Dangerous” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — An action thriller starring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson and Famke Janssen.

“Cheaper by the Dozen” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — A remake starring Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff and Erika Christensen.

“Human Resources” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — This “Big Mouth” spinoff pulls back the curtain on the creatures — Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards and more — that help humans journey through life.

“Is it Cake?” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme.

“Lust” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — An outrageous and painfully honest comedy about four middle(ish) aged women in Stockholm struggling to keep their libidos alive in a sexually frustrating world.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force pursues their latest target, the Chairman, who operates a dark web stock market trading shares of criminal organizations.

“Dynasty” 9 p.m. the CW — Amanda and Alexis don’t see eye-to-eye on Adam and Amanda has reservations about Alexis’ latest adventure.

WEEKEND

“Marry Me Now” 9 p.m. Saturday OWN (new series) — The series is hosted by Atlanta relationship coach and author Rebecca Lynn Pope, who will guide real-life women ready to take the reins in planning their weddings and proposing to their significant others, all in the hopes of marriage.

“Call the Midwife” 8 p.m. Sunday GPB (11th season debut) — It’s Easter 1967, and celebrations are underway for a colorful Easter bonnet parade outside Nonnatus House. Sister Monica Joan and Reggie are excited about the Eurovision song contest.

“Riverdale” 8 p.m. Sunday the CW (sixth season debut) — As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrews’ home, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion.

“Outlander” 9 p.m. Sunday Starz — Fergus worries when his new son is bullied by superstitious Protestants.

“An Audience With Adele” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — The one-off concert was filmed at the prestigious London Palladium in England, where Adele performed new songs as well as fan favorites, before an audience comprised of her “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (second season debut) — Tucci visits places like Turin, Umbria and Venice this season.

“Billions” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Chuck fights to unlock the city for the people.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty " 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Title is “The Best is Yet to Come.”

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Maggie, Lydia and Elijah help a stranger from another community.

“Super Pumped” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — The boardroom becomes a battle zone for how best to run the fast-growing company.

“Shining Vale” 10 p.m. Sunday Starz — Pat is writing like a woman possessed until she finds out the true identity of her muse.

“Step Into the Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — The Emmy Award-winning choreographers and dancers will recreate some of the most legendary cinematic performances in the one-hour dance special.

“Nomad with Carlton McCoy” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN (new series) — Sommelier, entrepreneur and CEO Carlton McCoy showcases how music, food, fashion and culture make people unique.