TV best bets with Beatles doc, Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised,’ Kevin Hart’s ‘True Story,’ Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

HBO Max’s holiday offering on Wednesday is “8 Bit Christmas” featuring Neil Patrick Harris in which a kid in 1980s Chicago tries to get the latest, greatest video game system for Christmas.

AMC+ is releasing two films Friday with major stars: Keira Knightley in the dark comedy “Silent Night” and Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly in crime drama “South of Heaven.”

Over on broadcast TV, CBS on Sunday will air the bittersweet farewell concert for 95-year-old Tony Bennett, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s as he performs with Lady Gaga.

The CW, which nowadays usually focuses on young adult and superhero shows such as “Riverdale” and “The Flash,” is mining some serious nostalgia with “The Waltons’ Homecoming” Sunday night.

There are Christmas movies starring Reba McEntire (”Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” on Lifetime), Brooke Shields (”A Castle for Christmas” on Netflix) and Christmas staple Lacey Chabert (”Christmas at Castle Hart” on Hallmark).

HBO on Tuesday has “Black and Missing” spotlighting Black missing persons cases.

On Wednesday, Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” is back for a second season while Paramount+ is bringing the “Real World Los Angeles” crew back from 1993.

On basic cable, USA Network Saturday reboots “Nash Bridges” starring Don Johnson and Cheech Marin for one night.

And, of course, Thanksgiving features the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will look far more normal than last year. And the National Dog Show returns as well right afterwards.

This covers Monday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 28.

MONDAY

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. ABC (30th season finale) — JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots, Atlanta’s Iman Shumpert and Cody Rigsby strive to win the mirror-ball trophy.

“The Voice″ 8 p.m. NBC — Gymani, the Atlanta singer, won the Instant Save last week to make it into the final 11.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma, a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured.

“Ordinary Joe” 10 p.m. NBC — Cop Joe navigates a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family. Music Joe battles his feelings of betrayal in order to help Amy’s campaign.

TUESDAY

“The Fastest” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In this unpredictable and thrilling racing competition, drivers from the Middle East with something to prove battle on the track for a cash prize.

“Jonas Brothers Family Roast” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Hosted by Kenan Thompson, celebrities such as Pete Davidson and Niall Horan jokingly mock the brothers.

“Black and Missing” 8 p.m. HBO (new series) — Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson fight an uphill battle to bring awareness to the Black missing persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — Kit hires a surgical coach to watch over Bell and Raptor and help them brush up on their skills.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC — When a stunning revelation puts Josh and Izzy’s lives on the line, Eve and the other survivors desperately search for the young boy who holds the key to saving them; Gavin and Izzy must rely on a stranger if there is any hope to reunite their family.

“Chucky” 10 p.m. Syfy, USA — The kids desperately try to figure out Chucky’s mysterious endgame —before it’s too late.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 p.m. NBC — As Max and Dr. Sharpe prepare to depart for London, a deadly superbug hits the hospital and draws them back in.

“Queens” 10:01 a.m. ABC — As the ladies prepare to shoot their first music video in nearly two decades, Brianna has a hard time maintaining a work-life balance.

WEDNESDAY

“Hawkeye” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (new series) — Set in post-blip New York City, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. (Check out the trailer if you are from Atlanta and see if you can recognize a few downtown Atlanta streets.)

“8-Bit Christmas” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — In 1980s Chicago, a 10-year-old embarks on a quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas: Nintendo! Neil Patrick Harris stars.

“A Boy Called Christmas” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father, who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny. Stars include Maggie Smith, Henry Lawfull and Kristen Wiig.

“Bruised” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A disgraced MMA fighter (Halle Berry) finds redemption in the cage and the courage to face her demons when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life.

“The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (second season debut) — Seven of the original cast members from “The Real World: Los Angeles” reunite in the same Venice Beach house they shared during their 1993 season.

“Saved by the Bell” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (second season debut) — Aisha searches for a new creative outlet outside of football, DeVante falls for a rich Bayside girl, and Slater and Jessie begin to grow closer in the wake of her separation.

“Selling Sunset” 3;01 a.m. Netflix (fourth season debut) — Jason Oppenheim reveals Davina Portratz has left the firm while two new cast members, Emma and Vanessa, arrive.

“True Story” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian (Kevin Hart) when the fallout from a night with his brother (Wesley Snipes) threatens to destroy everything he’s built.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — Several players are targeting Ricard. And can the Black alliance hold another week?

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS — Facing an existential threat that could bring down the crime lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators welcomes back old friends and deploys new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

“Even More Funny Women of Certain Age” 10 p.m. Showtime — Teri Hatcher hits the stage with some of the funniest women in comedy for a night of over-the-top, uninhibited standup. Starring no-holds-barred pros Carole Montgomery, Wendy Liebman, Leighann Lord, Monique Marvez and Marsha Warfield.

“The Sinner” 10 p.m. USA — Unsure whom to trust, Ambrose hunts down his pursuers.

THANKSGIVING DAY

“12 Dates of Christmas” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (second season debut) — Three new singles looking for the perfect guy or gal to bring along for their family festivities.

“The Beatles: Get Back” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — A three-part documentary series that takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music, curated by Peter Jackson of “Lord of the Rings” fame.

“See Us Coming Together” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Sesame Street’s “Neighbor Day” celebrates diverse Asian and Pacific Islander communities with music and a community festival.

“Super Crooks” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In this anime adaptation, small-time crook Johnny Bolt recruits the ultimate crew for one last heist — for real! From comic book legend Mark Millar.

“The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” 9 p.m. NBC — Participating celebrities will include Andy Grammer, Foreigner, Kristin Chenoweth, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland and Kim Petras.

“The National Dog Show” 12:02 p.m. NBC — More than 190 breeds and varieties of pooches, from chihuahuas to Irish wolfhounds, will compete to win the title of Best in Show, along with the $20,000 in prize money given out at the event.

“The Magic Maker″ 8 p.m. ABC — This Thanksgiving, famed magician Adam Trent breaks the No. 1 rule of magic and puts magic in the hands of everyday people to help them with the biggest and most emotional moments of their lives.

“World Pet Games” 8 p.m. Fox — Contestants will represent nearly 20 countries from around the globe in this very special international championship featuring animals of all varieties, from your favorite felines to an exotic armadillo and bearded dragon to an adorable miniature horse whose story will touch your heart, along with many other surprising moments.

FRIDAY

“Twas the Fight Before Christmas” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ (new series) — A North Idaho neighborhood gets turned upside down by one man’s obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all, through the biggest community Christmas event America has ever seen.

“The Shrink Next Door” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — When Dr. Ike experiences a death in the family, Marty invites him to come stay at his house in the Hamptons.

“Swagger” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Six months after the season shutdown, Swagger DMV embarks on a road trip and play in a tournament where they’re confronted with racism.

“The Wheel of Time” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — Moiraine struggles with uncertainty while Lan struggles with their new companion. Rand wonders about Mat and Mat starts to wonder at himself.

“Silent Night” 3:01 a.m. AMC+ — Keira Knightley stars in this apocalyptic movie where a gathering of friends at Christmas could be their very last.

“South of Heaven” 3:01 a.m. AMC + — Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), playing prison convict Jimmy Ray, pleads his case for an early release after 12 years served on his 15-year sentence for armed robbery and assault because his beloved Annie (Evangeline Lilly), to whom he pledged a “blood vow” when he was 7 years old, has a year or less to live due to lung cancer.

“Spoiled Brats” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A millionaire wants to raise his spoiled children to be better people. To do this, he tricked them and pretended that the family had lost the fortune on which the two brothers and daughters had relied.

“A Castle for Christmas” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — To escape a scandal, a bestselling author (Brooke Shields) journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle — and faces off with the grumpy duke (Cary Elwes) who owns it.

“Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” 8 p.m. Lifetime — Years after their personal and professional breakup, the singing duo of Georgia (Reba McEntire) and Joe Winter (John Schneider) agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle (Candice King), asks them to participate in a Christmas Charity concert, only to find themselves getting back in tune on stage and off.

“Frosty the Snowman” 8 p.m. CBS — The classic Rankin/Bass 1969 animated special is back.

“5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas” 8:30 p.m. NBC — “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is turning his bestselling children’s book into a primetime animated special

“Trolls Holidays in Harmony” 9 p.m. NBC — When Queen Poppy plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap, things take an unexpected turn when she and Branch draw each other’s name.

“Cusp” 9 p.m. Showtime— Shot in vérité style, this doc is a strikingly universal coming-of-age story that captures authentic moments of female friendship while examining what it means to confront the dark realities of female adolescence.

WEEKEND

“Nash Bridges” 9 p.m. Saturday USA (reboot) — The film brings back original cast members Don Johnson and Cheech Marin as elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” 7 p.m. Sunday ABC — Celebrating the holiday season at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort with music and special guests; performers include Ciara, Darius Rucker, Fifth Harmony, Fitz and the Tantrums, Hanson, In Real Life, Jason Derulo and Lea Michele.

“2021 Soul Train Awards” 8 p.m. Sunday BET— Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold host.

“One Last Time: An Evening With Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — Filmed in August across two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall, the concert commemorates Bennett’s 95th birthday with Gaga and Bennett doing classic solos and duets.

“Power Book II: Ghost” 8 p.m. Sunday Starz — Tariq will need to let go of the past to save what’s left of his family. Diana helps Monet repair the business, but sees Monet is distracted.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” 8 p.m. Sunday TBS (new series) — A four-part trivia tournament hosted by Helen Mirren.

“The Waltons Homecoming” 8 p.m. Sunday the CW — The Waltons return with the dad struggling to get back home by Christmas ahead of a snowstorm.

“Yellowstone” 8 p.m. Sunday Paramount — John and Kayce are forced to deal with some newcomers in town. Lloyd is in the doghouse with Rip and finds purpose in teaching Carter. Jamie seeks information about his father.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC — Morgan seeks Strand’s help at a dangerous time for the tower.

“Dexter: New Blood” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — The father of the person whom Dexter killed makes an unexpected announcement; Harrison is considered a hero to the entire town after he was involved in a serious incident at school.

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” 9 p.m. Sunday ABC (9th season debut) — Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak judge are back to judge Christmas displays created by families across the country.

“Porsha’s Family Matters” 9 p.m. Sunday Bravo (new series) — Porsha Williams, in a spin-off of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” goes on a trip with her family, including her new fiancé.

“Succession” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — At Kendall’s lavish birthday bash, Shiv and Roman try to arrange a meeting with Lukas Matsson, a tech mogul who recently snubbed Logan.

“Insecure” 10:03 p.m. Sunday HBO — The synopsis is not yet available. The title is “Tired, Okay?”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” 10:33 p.m. Sunday HBO — Title of this episode is “Man Fights Tiny Woman.”