TV best bets with Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Zac Efron, Bette Midler, Sinead O’Connor

For biography buffs, there is a documentary on Peacock Thursday about Puerto Rican musician, singer and composer José Feliciano, and another one looking at controversial singer Sinead O’Connor on Showtime Sunday.

On a lighter note, Disney+ Friday resurrects “Hocus Pocus” with a sequel nearly 30 years after the original featuring the returns of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Several comics have stand-up specials: Nick Kroll on Netflix Tuesday, Jena Friedman on Peacock Friday and Yvonne Orji on HBO Saturday.

A few broadcast shows return including NBC’s “La Brea,” CBS’ “Ghosts,” “CSI: Vegas,” “The Equalizer” and “Young Sheldon” and Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Call Me Kat.” On cable, the final eight episodes of “The Walking Dead” episodes return Sunday on AMC. And Disney+ brings back “The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers” with Lauren Graham for a second season.

Among new shows on broadcast TV: “The Rookie: Feds” Tuesday on ABC, “East New York” on CBS Sunday and comedy “So Help Me Todd” also on CBS Thursday starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin.

This covers Monday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Oct. 2.

MONDAY

“Chefs vs. Wild” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — Two different world-class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness, where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission — survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant-worthy, five-star meal.

“A Trip to Infinity” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Eminent mathematicians, particle physicists and cosmologists dive into infinity and its mind-bending implications for the universe.

“Panhandle” 3:01 a.m. Spectrum (new series) — Pairs an eccentric, agoraphobic arm-chair detective with a reluctant traffic cop in a series that showcases community, connection and yes, only-in-Florida characters. (It was shot in Savannah.)

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — The 118 race to the rescue when a structure collapse at a “happiness convention” traps people under rubble.

“Dancing With the Stars” 8 p.m. Disney+ — Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair did a great job with their opening dances last week.

“NCIS” 9 p.m. CBS — McGee’s personal life and professional life intersect when a dad from his children’s school is linked to a break-in at a government storage bunker.

“The Cleaning Lady” 9:01 a.m. Fox — Thony’s in-laws (Fiona’s loving-yet-overbearing father and reserved-yet-strong mother) come to Las Vegas.

“Quantum Leap” 10 p.m. NBC — Ben finds himself headed into orbit aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in 1995.

TUESDAY

“The Patient” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Dr. Strauss struggles with the reality he finds himself in. Sam is consumed with practical necessities, but agrees to his therapist’s advice to make different choices.

“Reboot” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — Reed entangles himself in Bree’s personal life.

“Reasonable Doubt” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (new series) — A sexy legal drama centered on a high-powered criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles dealing with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case.

“Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Kroll shares his comedian origin story, his first heartbreak, his strange hypnosis experience and the trash-talking celebrity voice in his head.

“11 Minutes” 3:01 a.m. Paramount+ (new series) — Takes viewers inside the heart-stopping stories of terror and survival experienced by those who were at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.

“Bachelor in Paradise” 8 p.m. ABC (eighth season debut) — It’s almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise’' returns with the largest-ever cast of fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise.

“FBI” 8 p.m. CBS — When an officer is shot dead at a pawn shop along with the store’s owner, the team tries to figure out why a young, recent Ivy League dropout is tied to the crime.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — The high-stakes gubernatorial election results in violence at the polls, causing multiple victims to arrive at Chastain.

“Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” 9 p.m. ESPN — In 1977 and 1978, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers squared off in back-to-back World Series. Each club was a tenuous collection of talent and personalities that threatened to combust at any moment, but ultimately managed to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

“FBI: International” 9 p.m. CBS — When a local predator begins extorting underage American girls online, the Fly Team attempts to bring the offender to justice with onsite help from one of the victims.

“La Brea” 9 p.m. NBC (second season debut) — Desperate to reunite with her son, Eve follows a lead that brings her face-to-face with a ruthless prehistoric group.

“Monarch” 9:02 p.m. Fox — As Nicky prepares to perform at the “Queens of Country” concert, she learns of Clive’s (guest star Adam Croasdell) affair and is determined to turn the tables on him.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max tests a bold, new cost-saving program that could help both New Amsterdam and its neediest patients.

“The Rookie: Feds” 10 p.m. ABC (new series) — Fresh out of the FBI Academy, Simone Clark arrives in Los Angeles and has her sights set on joining Matthew Garza’s newly formed special unit as they investigate the murder of a federal engineer.

WEDNESDAY

“The D’Amelio Show” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (second season debut) — As personal and professional relationships overlap, the D’Amelio family faces new challenges at every turn, from public scandals to maintaining mental health, as they share the truth behind their online lives.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — June fights her need for violent revenge as Serena settles in her new role in Toronto.

“Reservation Dogs” 12:01 a.m. FX on Hulu (second season finale) — The Rez Dogs make it to L.A. And the show just got renewed for a third season.

“Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — A community of amateur traders enacts a daring plan to get rich quick and wreak havoc on the stock market. But can they beat Wall Street at its own game?

“Hostages” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — A look at the 444-day Iran hostage crisis that lasted from 1979 into early 1981.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (second season debut) — Josh Duhamel replaces Emilio Estevez as the main adult lead.

“Sex, Lies and the College Cult” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — Follow the shocking and unnerving story of Larry Ray and how he brainwashed students of Sarah Lawrence College into an abusive sex cult that upended their lives

“Blonde” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The film is a fictionalized take on the life and career of American actress Marilyn Monroe, played by Ana de Armas. The cast also includes Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Supply chain disruptions dramatically impact Med, causing Crockett and Kai, a new surgical resident, to clash with other doctors.

“The Conners” 8 p.m. ABC — Jackie moves in with Neville and discovers that being newlyweds produces new problems when Neville shows up to their home with an excess of animals from his vet office.

“Survivor” 8 p.m. CBS — An unexpected storm hit hard and fast and kept tribes shivering all night in their shelters.

“The Goldbergs” 8:30 p.m. ABC — With both sides of the family eager for answers on Geoff and Erica’s pregnancy, they decide to keep their baby’s sex a surprise.

“Abbott Elementary” 9 p.m. ABC — After Janine gets a look at the new charter school down the street, she becomes determined to fix up Abbott and make it just as good.

“Chicago Fire” 9 p.m. NBC — Javi spends a couple of shifts at Firehouse 51.

“Lego Masters” 9:02 p.m. Fox — The contestants bring dinosaurs and special effects to life in their builds, inspired by the movie “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

“Home Economics” 9:30 p.m. ABC — Tom begins publicity for his new book as Marina takes on the redesign of Gretchen’s room, which causes a lot of stress at home and in the bedroom.

“The Amazing Race” 9:30 p.m. CBS — Teams explore the beauty of Austria and must learn a traditional wedding dance, yodel and a song performed on Alpine bells.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — Helena is turning into a real family town.

THURSDAY

“José Feliciano: Behind This Guitar” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — From the slums of Puerto Rico to the world stage, José Feliciano embarks upon a 55+ year career and becomes a nine-time Grammy winner.

“The Empress” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — When rebellious Elisabeth falls for Emperor Franz and becomes his unlikely bride, she enters a world of tension and intrigue at the Viennese court.

“Zatima” 3:01 a.m. BET+ (new series) — In this spinoff of Tyler Perry’s “Sistas,” Zac and Fatima take a huge step to strengthen their bond,

“Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” 8 p.m. ABC — Tiki Barber, Lauren Ash and Jim Jefferies compete.

“Hell’s Kitchen” 8 p.m. Fox (21st season debut) — The well-seasoned 40-somethings (blue team), will battle the fresh up-and-coming 20-somethings (red team).

“Law & Order” 8 p.m. NBC — A deadly subway shooting has Cosgrove and Shaw racing to find the culprit before another attack is orchestrated.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS (sixth season debut) — George Sr. bails Meemaw and Georgie out of jail.

“Ghosts” 8:31 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — A group of teens terrorizing tourists has the SVU squad working overtime; McGrath teams them up with the Bronx gang unit to track down a crucial lead.

“So Help Me Todd” 9:01 p.m. CBS (new series) — Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star as razor-sharp, meticulous attorney Margaret Wright (Harden) and Todd (Astin), her talented but scruffy, aimless son whom she hires as her law firm’s in-house investigator.

“Call Me Kat” 9:30 p.m. Fox (third season debut) — Stunt casting alert: Kat (Mayim Bialik) is on her way back to Louisville when she is upgraded to first class and seated next to Ken Jennings on her flight home.

“Atlanta” 10 p.m. FX — Official description from the show: My family is so crazy we need our own reality TV show. How you still got beef from the ‘70s? Whew. And y’all need to stop flirting with people’s daddy.

“CSI: Vegas” 10 p.m. CBS (second season debut) — The return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) as she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team. Gil Grissom (William Peterson) is gone, though.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — As ground breaks on the city’s first casino, Stabler investigates the death of a friend whose refusal to sell his home on the site has stalled construction; Jet breaks in two new detectives; Bell splits her focus.

FRIDAY

“My Best Friend’s Exorcism” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — In 1988 best friends Abby and Gretchen navigate boys, pop culture and a paranormal force clinging to Gretchen. With help from a mall exorcist, Abby is determined to compel the demon back to the pits of hell — if it doesn’t kill Gretchen first.

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — In 1967, John “Chickie” Donohue leaves New York to track down his Army buddies in Vietnam and share a few beers with them, but instead is confronted with the horrors of the war. Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray star.

“Ramy” 12:01 a.m. Hulu (third season debut) — Ramy’s family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to the diamond business.

“Bad Sisters” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Becka is determined to prove Eva wrong. Thomas and Matt wait for news of a breakthrough.

“See” 12:01 a.m. Apple TV+ — Baba and his group take a dangerous shortcut through the lowlands to get to Pennsa. Maghra and Tamacti Jun make a horrifying discovery.

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” 12:01 a.m. Amazon — No info has been released yet on the sixth episode.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ 3:01 a.m. Disney+ — Three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return.

“Human Playground” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — Narrated by Idris Elba, this docuseries explores the origins and evolution of play across the globe, from age-old rituals to billion-dollar businesses.

“Floor Is Lava” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (third season debut) — Five more episodes of fake lava and pain.

“Jena Friedman: Ladykiller” 3:01 a.m. Peacock — In her latest comedy special, Jena Friedman probes America’s obsession with (dead) women, finding humor in marriage, motherhood and murder.

“Capitol One College Bowl” 8 p.m. NBC — University of Georgia vs. University of Texas/Austin.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Apex, North Carolina, who pitch their step-by-step kit made to teach beginners how to create cuddly and cute animal characters.

WEEKEND

“Huluween Dragstravaganza” 12:01 a.m. Saturday Hulu — RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Monét X Change and Ginger Minj get sucked into a mysterious television vortex.

“Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me” 10 p.m. Saturday HBO — Orji returns to the stage to offer up her point-of-view on the pandemic, estate planning, being the child of Nigerian immigrants and the brutal realities of dating.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC (48th season debut) — Miles Teller hosts. Kendrick Lamar sings.

“Red Election” 12:01 am. Sunday Hulu — Set in London, in an alternate version of the present day, British intelligence agent Beatrice witnesses a deadly chemical attack on a Russian informant she was working with.

“Mets vs. Braves” 7 p.m. Sunday ESPN — This may decide who wins the NL East division.

“Alaskan Bush People” 8 p.m. Sunday Discovery (14th season debut) — Spring ambitions push the Wolfpack into new directions.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — Eddie Huang, Reggie Watts and Iliza Shlesinger compete.

“Family Law” 8 p.m. Sunday the CW (new series) — Abigail (Jewel Staite) begins her probationary period at Svensson and Associates, forced to work with her estranged father Harry (Victor Garber) and her half-siblings Daniel (Zach Smadu) and Lucy (Genelle Williams).

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS (third season debut) — In the aftermath of her abduction, the walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her.

“Chesapeake Shores” 8 p.m. Sunday Hallmark — Secrets are exposed to reveal the past can’t be escaped. A DNA test reveals a location for Evan’s father.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” 8:56 p.m. Sunday Starz — A botched agreement with Marvin and an associate threatens everything. Burke gains traction in her investigation and Raq searches for a new house.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. AMC (final run of 11th season episodes) — Pamela deals with protesters demanding justice for Sebastian’s crimes.

“American Gigolo” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime — Julian returns to Isabelle’s fold to charm a complicated new client.

“House of the Dragon” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — HBO is not releasing advance info on any new episodes.

“East New York” 9:30 p.m. Sunday CBS (new series) — Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood is the newly promoted boss of the 74th Precinct in East New York — a working-class neighborhood on the edge of Brooklyn in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — Officer John Nolan is moving closer to his new role as a training officer. In preparation, he is tasked with overseeing Officer Aaron Thorson and must uncover the truth about another officer’s suicide.

“Nothing Compares” 10 p.m. Sunday Showtime — An in-depth look at Sinead O’Connor’s creative legacy.