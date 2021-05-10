TV best bets: The Underground Railroad,’ Angelina Jolie, Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, Jean Smart, MTV Movie & TV Awards

Several broadcast shows are having season finales including CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” ABC’s “The Rookie” and Fox’s ‘Family Guy.” The CBS sitcom “Mom” starring Allison Janney also concludes its run after eight seasons.

This covers Monday, May 10 through Sunday, May 16.

MONDAY

“9-1-1″ 8 p.m. Fox — When a famous mystery writer dies, Athena, Bobby and the 118 respond to the chaos caused by a city-wide manhunt for buried treasure the author left behind.

“The Neighborhood” 8 p.m. CBS — When Calvin’s arch-rivals, the Pink Ladies, move their manicure business into the local barbershop, Dave encourages him to make peace until the women take a prank too far, and the guys decide to plot revenge.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Top 17 live performances.

“All Rise” 9 p.m. CBS — Lola finds herself in the judicial hot seat when she presides over the case of former Sherriff Wayne McCarthy and struggles because she and Mark can’t talk to each other outside the courtroom.

“The Crime of the Century” 9 p.m. HBO (new series) — A look at how Purdue Pharma worked with the FDA to get OxyContin approved for wider use, promoting the highly profitable pain medication’s safety without sufficient evidence.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Shaun struggles with his role as Lea’s partner after complications arise with the pregnancy and his instincts as a medical professional kick in.

TUESDAY

“Money, Explained” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (limited series) — We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let’s talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

“Extra Life: A Short History of Longer Life” 8 p.m. GPB (limited series) — This series examines the science and medical innovations that conquered some of the world’s deadliest diseases and doubled life expectancies for many across the globe.

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — NCIS tracks a stolen laptop to the uncle of a young boy, Phineas, Gibbs’ former neighbor.

“The Resident” 8 p.m. Fox — On the day of Nic’s baby shower, Billie takes full control to make sure it goes smoothly, but a secret she’s been hiding changes everything.

“black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — After one of Dre’s secrets with Pops is spilled to Ruby, he realizes that his relationships with each of his parents have changed since they got married.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS — When the CEO of a major brokerage firm is shot and killed while surrounded by protesters, the team looks into who had the most to lose from his company’s perceived manipulations.

“This is Us” 9 p.m. NBC — Beth navigates her career path. Kate and Toby face unexpected issues. A run-in with someone from his past gives Kevin pause.

“Prodigal Son” 9:01 p.m. Fox — As the search intensifies for a serial killer on the run, so does Malcolm’s tenacity, causing U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz to kick him off the case.

“Big Sky” 10 p.m. ABC — When Scarlet gets an alarming call that her sister is missing, Ronald realizes just how twisted his situation has become and must decide his next move.

“Mayans F.C.” 10 p.m. FX (third season finale) — Bishop pulls the trigger on his plan to become the sole king.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max implements sweeping changes to hospital sustainability practices. Bloom returns from vacation.

WEDNESDAY

“Oxygen” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — After waking up in a cryogenic unit, Liz fights to survive and remember who she is before her oxygen runs out.

“Dance of Forty One” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — From compassion to courage, nine human emotions as determined by Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology film.

“The Upshaws” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — In Indiana, a working-class African American family struggles to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it. Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes star.

“Kung Fu” 8 p.m. the CW — When the retrieval of a weapon doesn’t go as planned, Nicky takes matters into her own hands.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — Erica fears that Geoff has moved on from their breakup and started dating someone else.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Third-year med students begin their rotation in the ED, and Maggie keeps a careful eye on one of them.

“Home Economics” 8:30 p.m. ABC — Connor invites the siblings to a party he’s throwing for his ex-wife, Emily.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Darlene makes a decision about her trip to Hawaii, leading to a heated encounter with Barb.

“Seal Team” 9 p.m. CBS — Bravo is tasked with a covert mission to infiltrate a Boko Haram camp, hack its data network and rescue an American hostage

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — In response to the killing of George Floyd, the group of friends are forced to re-evaluate their own racial biases and take to the streets of Boston.

“S.W.A.T.” 10 p.m. CBS — When four escaped prisoners take control of a courthouse with Hondo and Deacon inside but unarmed, the two race to save the lives of innocent civilians while trying to avoid detection.

THURSDAY

“Hacks” 3:01 a.m. HBC Max (new series) — This dark comedy explores a mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).

“Homemade Astronauts” 3:01 a.m. Discovery+ (new series) — Meet the leaders of a new movement — the D.I.Y. space race. With plans to break the record on civilian launch distance and to test a home-built space suit at the edge of the atmosphere, these everyday astronauts are putting it all on the line to turn their dreams into reality.

“Intergalactic” 3:01 a.m. Peacock (new series) — Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn) is a young cop and pilot who is wrongly convicted of a treasonous crime and sent to prison. A crew of prisoners, led by Tula Quik (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), take over the ship and kill the pilot. With no one else to fly the ship, however, Tula “recruits” Ash to fly them across the galaxy to Arcadia, where they’ll all be free.

“Top Chef: Portland” 8 p.m. Bravo — The winner of the first part of Last Chance Kitchen rejoins the competition just in time for their “second chance.”

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS (fourth season finale) — Missy’s first heartbreak triggers a series of events that lead the Cooper family to the brink.

“Manifest″ 8 p.m. NBC — Ben reunites with a duplicitous foe. Mick and Zeke’s dinner party with Jared and his new girlfriend.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS — After Al and Riley negotiate a deal for Al’s new car, they learn the hard way that they are not adept at finances and contracts.

“ESPN Special: 144″ 9 p.m. ESPN — Life inside the WNBC bubble last year.

“Mom” 9 p.m. CBS (series finale) — Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after dealing with difficult news. Also, Jill and Andy take a big step in their relationship.

“Last Man Standing” 9 p.m. Fox — Mandy gets jealous after Mike spends time with Ryan at a marketing retreat. Meanwhile, Ed attempts to get Chuck and Joe to see a musical.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — The SVU search for three women suspected of drugging and robbing wealthy men.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — Stabler faces the consequences of a failed drug bust.

“Rebel” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Rebel goes to great lengths to help save Helen’s life after being denied her surgery and continues to push Cruz to negotiate the recall and study of the heart valve.

FRIDAY

“The Underground Railroad” 12:01 a.m. Amazon Prime (new series) — After escaping a Georgia plantation, Cora boards a train embarking on a harrowing trip as she seeks true freedom while being hunted by a notorious slave catcher.

“Halston” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new series) — His name built an empire. His style defined an era. American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max — Hannah Faber (Angelina Jolie), a smoke jumper, has to save a young boy from two assassins in the midst of a raging forest fire.

“High School Musical: The Musical” 3:01 a.m. Disney+ (second season debut) — The East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition.

“Move to Heaven” 3:01 a.m. Netflix (new season) — Finding life in all that’s left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger’s and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

“I Am All Girls” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child trafficking ring.

“The Queen Carries On - A Gayle King Special” 8 p.m. CBS — A look at the royal family after Prince Phillip’s death.

“Pride” 8 p.m. FX (new series) — A six-part documentary series chronicling the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s through the 2000s.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — Red tries desperately to rescue an old friend at all costs, while Liz and Townsend conduct an interrogation.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — A pair of entrepreneurs from Industry, California, pitch their innovative system which helps create a custom pillow based on your unique sleep profile

“Blue Bloods.” 9 p.m. CBS (11th season finale) — Shockwaves ripple through the Reagan family when Danny discovers that their newest family member, Joe Hill, is working undercover for the ATF to bring down a gunrunning organization.

WEEKEND

“Secrets on Sorority Row” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Michelle is excited for her daughter, Quinn, to pledge the same sorority she and her best friend, Stacey, pledged when they were in college. She is especially happy when Quinn becomes friends with fellow sorority recruit, Lucy. But when Michelle starts receiving anonymous threatening letters, she worries a dark secret she shares with Stacey has come to light.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Keegan-Michael Key hosts; Olivia Rodrigo sings.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The top 5 sing songs from their idols and three will remain by the time the show is over.

“Uncensored: DMX” 8 p.m. Sunday TV One — A look at the late rap star.

“The Equalizer” 8 p.m. Sunday CBS — McCall races to help a concerned wife locate her husband before he helps an extremist group carry out an imminent bombing in the city.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 9 p.m. Sunday CBS — When a Naval Intelligence Officer is tortured and murdered, NCIS must work with Joelle, who informs them that other CIA operatives are being killed in the same way.

“The Story of Late Night” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN — The battle between David Letterman and Jay Leno for Johnny Carson’s throne.

‘Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC (second season finale) — Zoey must face a difficult goodbye.

“City on a Hill” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (second season finale) — As Boston mourns another loss, Decourcy pursues justice in and out of the courtroom.

“The Good Witch” 9 p.m. Sunday Hallmark (seventh season debut) — Cassie and Sam’s much overdue date doesn’t go as planned, and they end up stranded on an island.

“2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards” 9 p.m. Sunday MTV, VH1, BET, Logo, CMT, Comedy, Nick, Paramount — Leslie Jones hosts.

“The Nevers” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO (first season finale) — After Amalia’s origin story is revealed, a long-awaited reunion crystallizes the Orphans’ mission.

“Family Guy” 9:30 p.m. Sunday Fox (19th season finale) — The guys regale each other with stories of youthful athletic accomplishments

“United Shades of America” 10 p.m. Sunday CNN — Kamau goes back to Portland to explore the dynamics of the protests.

“Mare of Easttown” 10 p.m. Sunday HBO — In her mandated therapy, Mare opens up about her family’s history with mental health struggles.

“Good Girls” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — The Secret Service makes a sudden decision.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC (third season finale) — Officer Nolan injures himself during a chase, and the DA wants to charge the suspect with assault despite Nolan’s wishes.