TV best bets: ‘Shameless’ series finale, Katey Sagal, Ernest Hemingway, Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, Drew Barrymore

Netflix has a big-budget action-comedy “Thunder Force,” shot in Georgia before the pandemic, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer out Friday. On Sunday, a Drew Barrymore-led comedy called “The Stand In” comes out. Netflix is also releasing a concert honoring Dolly Parton on Wednesday, also recorded before the pandemic. And there’s a true-crime series that same day on Netflix about a major art museum heist called “This Is a Robbery.”

Amazon has “Them,” a horror anthology series first focused on a Black family in the 1950s. CNN on Sunday introduces a docu-series about the Klu Klux Klan. And HBO Wednesday in a four-part series “Exterminate All the Brutes” examines European colonialism.

This covers Monday, April 5 through Sunday, April 11.

MONDAY

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — More celebrity duets with the semifinalists.

“Hemingway: A Writer” 8 p.m. GPB (new series) — Hemingway volunteers for the Red Cross during World War I; after moving to Paris, Hemingway finds success with his second novel, “A Farewell to Arms.”

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — More battle rounds.

“NCAA National Championship” 9 p.m. CBS — Ratings are only down slightly so far for March Madness from 2019 after 2020 was nixed due to the pandemic. Gonzaga vs. Baylor.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC — When the team investigates a group of teenagers who are using Debris to kill the elderly, Bryan faces increasing pressure from Maddox to get answers out of Finola.

TUESDAY

“NCIS” 8 p.m. CBS — Vance assigns McGee, Torres, and Bishop to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Rosario Dawson plays the Rock’s running mate.

“Kenan” 8:30 p.m. NBC — When Kenan’s mom, Bobbi, comes for a visit, it’s apparent she’s developed a new sense of independence, and Kenan finds himself competing for her attention.

“black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — Against the warnings of Dre and his coworkers, Junior is resolute about his decision to move in with Olivia.

“FBI” 9 p.m. CBS — The team must track down two assailants who wear animal masks while committing armed robberies, with the latest leaving an off-duty 26 Fed security guard dead.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — Bishop employs a risky tactic in an attempt to solve the club’s supply problems.

“New Amsterdam” 10 p.m. NBC — Max is on a mission to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam.

“Chad” 10:30 p.m. TBS (new series) — Eager to make his mark on his first day of high school, Chad spins a lie about his summer that quickly spirals out of control. Nasim Pedrad, a 39-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum, plays a 14-year-old boy.

WEDNESDAY

“Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — A 2019 special featuring Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Brandi Carlile, Katy Perry, Jennifer Nettles, Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

“This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.

“The Wedding Coach” 3:01 a.m. Netflix ― Former bride and forever comedian Jamie Lee shares her irreverent yet practical tips and tricks for wedding planning with struggling lovebirds.

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — When Barry and Joanne crash Erica and Geoff’s peaceful weekend camping trip, they end up in a competition to see who is the better couple, causing some unexpected shifts in relationships.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Ethan teams up with an unexpected person to treat a famous tennis player who is afraid his career might be over.

“Kung Fu” 8 p.m. the CW (new series) — A reboot of the 1970s series starring Olivia Liang.

“Home Economics” 8:30 p.m. ABC (new series) —A look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. Biggest name: Topher Grace of “That 70s Show” fame.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Becky is working double shifts and taking classes at the community college, resulting in less time with her daughter, Beverly Rose.

“Exterminate All the Brutes” 9 p.m. HBO — A four-part series that provides a visually arresting journey through time, into the darkest hours of humanity, digging deep into the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism.

“SEAL Team” 9 p.m. CBS — Jason is put on trial without knowing if Ray has his back.

“A Million Little Things” 10 p.m. ABC — When Eddie reveals his truth, Katherine suffers the consequences again.

“Queen of the South” 10 p.m. USA (fifth season debut) — Teresa sets out to expand her business in New York City while James proves his allegiance to Teresa.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Franklin’s world explodes into chaos.

THURSDAY

“Manifest” 8 p.m. NBC — A threat to the Stone family tests Michaela’s commitment to play by the rules and forces

“Top Chef: Portland” 8 p.m. Bravo — During the main challenge, they’ll have to create dishes based on two popular Portland brews: beer or coffee.

“Walker” 8 p.m. the CW — A tornado touches down in Austin, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the kids and community safe.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Andy, Sullivan, Dean and Ben are faced with a tough choice while trying to save a couple trapped in their car.

“Young Sheldon” 8 p.m. CBS — Sheldon tries to learn remotely well before it was easy to do so.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS — Al uses his skills as a translator to try and repair the tense relationship between Riley and his estranged wife, Vanessa.

“Last Man Standing” 9 p.m. Fox — Eve comes home for a visit and struggles to connect with her nieces.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — The SVU must contend with an angry neighborhood watch group when a girl goes missing near a building housing several sex offenders.

“Mom” 9 p.m. CBS — Bonnie worries about Adam when his amends to a woman from his past doesn’t go as planned.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC —The Grey Sloan doctors are stuck in the middle of a fight between a newlywed couple who are injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital for treatment.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC — Bell and Stabler take on two new faces to the task force, and investigate two seemingly unrelated crimes in hopes they’ll be connected back to their case.

“Rebel” 10:01 p.m. ABC (new series) — Rebel stops at nothing to convince Cruz to join her fight against Stonemore Medical and simultaneously enlists Lana and Cassidy to protect a woman from her abusive boyfriend.

FRIDAY

“Them” 12:01 a.m. Amazon (new series) — From breakout creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe, this limited anthology series explores terror in America. The 1950s set the first season, which centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration.

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Disney+ — Gordon Bombay gets gradually drawn back into ice hockey coaching again.

“Night in Paradise” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — The story of a man targeted by gangsters and a woman who has given up on life.

“Thunder Force” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Two childhood best friends played by Melissa McCarty and Octavia Spencer reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people superpowers.

“Have You Ever Seen Fireflies” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Rebellious, irreverent wunderkind Gülseren navigates loneliness, love and loss against the current of political turmoil and social change.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS — Mac must lean on Desi when he discovers that he’s losing the ability to control his hands while Mac and the team delve into the world of Italian car culture in order to track down a crime.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — Magnum and Higgins work a case to recover valuable stolen truffles.

“Wyonna Earp” 10 p.m. Syfy (series finale) — Waverly and Nicole get married on the Earp homestead.

WEEKEND

‘The Stand In” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Her career in shambles, a reclusive movie star (Drew Barrymore) hires her stand-in to go to rehab for her, not expecting how much the look-alike will relish the role.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Carey Mulligan hosts.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — The top 16 perform.

“Fear the Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC —A reunion with an old friend helps pull John Dorie out of his darkest moment yet.

“The Nevers: Touched” 9 p.m. Sunday HBO — Three years after an inexplicable event suddenly equips them with extraordinary abilities, Amalia True and Penance Adair work to protect their kind from widespread, deepening antipathy.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — After going to see a medium, Zoey’s powers mysteriously start glitching again.

“The People vs. The Klan” 9 p.m. Sunday CNN (new series) —After a Black teenager, Michael Donald, is found lynched in Mobile, Alabama, in 1981, and local law enforcement fails to apprehend the killers, Donald’s mother Beulah Mae and Black activists fight back.

“Shameless” 9 p.m. Sunday Showtime (series finale) — Frank Gallagher appears to have overdosed last week. Will he survive?

“Good Girls” 10 p.m. Sunday NBC — The Secret Service pushes Beth into hot water as the unexpected happens.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC —Officers Harper and Nolan respond to a bank robbery in progress and realize the motives of the thief run much deeper than just needing money.