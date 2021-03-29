TV best bets: Idris Elba, ‘Made for Love,’ ‘Law & Order’ spinoff, Mahalia Jackson biopic

Over on Lifetime, a biopic celebrates singer Mahalia Jackson on Saturday and stars Danielle Brooks as Jackson. It’s directed by Atlanta’s Kenny Leon and was created by the production company owned by Robin Roberts, who worked briefly in Atlanta early in her career.

AMC concludes the extended 10th season of “The Walking Dead” Sunday while Bravo brings back the 18th season of “Top Chef,” with this year set in Portland, Oregon, and the CW Tuesday starts back “Supergirl” for its sixth and final season.

Notable documentaries focus on the first major cruise hit with COVID-19 (”The Last Cruise” on HBO Tuesday), the flexible workspace company WeWork (“WeWork: Or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” on Hulu Friday) and female stand-up comics (”Hysterical” on FX Friday).

This covers Monday, March 29, through Sunday, April 4.

MONDAY

“American Idol” 8 p.m. ABC — The Hollywood showstopper rounds and the top 24 named.

“The Voice” 8 p.m. NBC — Battle rounds start. Dan + Shay, Brandy and Darren Criss help contestants.

“Snowpiercer” 8 p.m. TNT (second season finale) — Wilford presses forward on his endgame, as Layton sinks to new lows.

“The Good Doctor” 10 p.m. ABC — Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door.

“Debris” 10:01 p.m. NBC — INFLUX steps out from the shadows, weaponizing the Debris in a terrifying experiment.

“Hall of Flame: Top 100 Roast Moments” 10 p.m. Comedy (new series) — A recap of some of the wackiest bits from past “Roast” specials. Nikki Glaser hosts.

TUESDAY

“Women Making History” 8 p.m. Lifetime — Vice President Kamala Harris and Oscar nominee Andra Day are among trailblazing women to be featured in the television event.

“Young Rock” 8 p.m. NBC — Dewey spends a day with Andre the Giant that neither will ever forget.

“Pooch Perfect” 8 p.m. ABC (new series) — Ten pairs of groomers compete, with “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson as host. Judge Callie Harris is an Atlanta vet.

“Kenan” 8:30 p.m. NBC — Kenan has some odd encounters with a squirrel that he believes might be Cori’s spirit.

“black-ish” 9 p.m. ABC — Bow and Dre let out their competitive streaks during their family game night, and things escalate when they place a bet.

“The Last Cruise” 9 p.m. HBO — Chronicling the first and largest outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus outside China: the Diamond Princess cruise liner.

“Supergirl” 9 p.m. the CW (sixth season debut) — As Brainiac lies close to death after trying to stop Lex, Supergirl and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae.

“Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m. FX — The M.C. scrambles to find a solution to their heroin problem, while EZ digs to discover who betrayed the club.

“New Amsterdam” 10:01 a.m. NBC — When Sharpe notices the hospital’s blood supply is running dangerously low, Max concocts a plan to get New Amsterdam out of trouble.

WEDNESDAY

“The Goldbergs” 8 p.m. ABC — When the NFL players go on strike and the football season is threatened, Barry gets concerned that he and Murray will no longer have anything to talk about.

“Chicago Med” 8 p.m. NBC — Crockett deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks.

“American Housewife” 8:30 p.m. ABC (fifth season finale) — Katie pushes Cooper to share his passion for the culinary arts and ambition of becoming a chef with his autocratic father, Doyle Bradford.

“The Conners” 9 p.m. ABC — Becky meets up with an old friend and feels pressured to impress him while Dan questions his position at the hardware store.

“Snowfall” 10 p.m. FX — Franklin is blindsided. Teddy and Avi travel to Panama to retrieve stolen cash.

“Resident Alien” 10 p.m. SyFy (first season finale) — On the verge of completing his mission, Harry faces his own humanity.

THURSDAY

“Made for Love” 3:01 a.m. HBO Max (new series) — Cristin Milioti plays a woman who finds out her tech titan husband implanted a tracker in her head and tries to escape the marriage.

“Coven of Sisters” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — To postpone their execution, a group of women accused of witchcraft lures their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.

“Manifest” 8 p.m. NBC (third season debut) — Ben heads on an international mission with Vance to seek a clue in hopes of finally unlocking the mystery of Flight 828.

“Top Chef: Portland” 8 p.m. Bravo (18th season debut) — Fifteen new chefs compete.

“Station 19″ 8 p.m. ABC — Vic and Travis’ friendship is put to the test as they respond to calls to help two best friends in need.

“United States of Al” 8:30 p.m. CBS (new series) — Marine veteran Riley, home at last after serving in Afghanistan, is happily reunited with his friend Awalmir, who goes by Al, the interpreter with his unit.

“Law & Order: SVU” 9 p.m. NBC — The squad rallies around Detective Stabler to find the suspect behind a threat to his family.

“Mom” 9 p.m. CBS — Bonnie goes to extreme lengths to protect someone she loves.

“Grey’s Anatomy” 9 p.m. ABC —The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with COVID-19 and fighting over the last ventilator.

“The Moodys” 9 p.m. Fox (second season debut) — Sean Sr. is contemplating retirement and road trips across the country in an RV with Ann, while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” 10 p.m. NBC (new series) — Christopher Meloni returns as Detective Stabler in this spinoff.

“A Million Little Things” 10:01 p.m. ABC — Katherine realizes Theo is being discriminated against when one of his classmates asks him to wear a mask during Zoom school.

FRIDAY

“WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” 12:01 a.m. Hulu — A look at WeWork, a real estate company run by Adam Neumann, who was ultimately forced out of the company.

“Concrete Cowboy” 3:01 a.m. Netflix — Sent to live with his estranged father (Idris Elba) for the summer, a rebellious teen finds kinship in a tight-knit Philadelphia community of Black cowboys.

“The Blacklist” 8 p.m. NBC — The Task Force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper and Reddington in increasingly treacherous positions.

“MacGyver” 8 p.m. CBS — Mac, Desi and Russ go undercover during a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger.

“Shark Tank” 8 p.m. ABC — An Atlanta entrepreneur promotes super-protective containers for smartphones.

“Magnum P.I.” 9 p.m. CBS — When a Marine Corps vet’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum and Higgins must find the car, the dog and the car thief who they believe may be an escaped kidnapping victim.

“Hysterical” 9 p.m. FX — A backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender.

WEEKEND

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” 8 p.m. Saturday Lifetime — Born in New Orleans, Mahalia Jackson (Danielle Brooks) began singing at an early age and went on to become one of the most revered gospel figures in U.S. history.

“Saturday Night Live” 11:29 p.m. Saturday NBC — Daniel Kaluuya hosts.

“American Idol” 8 p.m. Sunday ABC — All-Star duets and solos.

“Malika: The Lion Queen” 8 p.m. Sunday Fox — Narrated by Angela Bassett, the wildlife special follows a powerful pride of lions in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

“The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards” 9 p.m. Sunday TBS/TNT — Pre-taped and only one hour long.

“The Walking Dead” 9 p.m. Sunday AMC (10th season finale) — Negan reflects on his late wife, Lucille, and the events that led him to his present life.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” 9 p.m. Sunday NBC — It’s Zoey’s 30th birthday, but before she can celebrate properly she must confront her unresolved feelings for the men in her life.

“The Rookie” 10 p.m. Sunday ABC — An Amber Alert sends the team on a race against time to find a newborn infant who was stolen from a local hospital.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” 10 p.m. Sunday CBS — After a Molotov cocktail is hurled into Pride’s bar, evidence leads him directly to his old nemesis, Sasha Broussard, who has been keeping a secret that will affect his life forever.