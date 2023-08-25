Trump selling merch with his mug shot on it

T-shirts, mugs and koozies are available

Credit: WinRed.com

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
17 minutes ago
Donald Trump’s official merchandise store began selling T-shirts, mugs and koozies with his mug shot on it under the words “NEVER SURRENDER” just hours after he was booked at the Fulton County jail Thursday evening.

Two bumper stickers are going for $12, two koozies cost $15, a mug is priced at $25 and t-shirts are $34.

Trump had the photo taken before he was released on a $200,000 bond.

On Etsy, companies quickly posted merchandise with the mug shot on them as well. MyTeeGallery was selling a Trump mug shot sweatshirt for $23.99 with a hoodie going for $34.95 while a laminated sticker from blumexcreative went for $3.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

