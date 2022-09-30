Trevor Noah, set to visit Atlanta in a month, says he’s leaving ‘The Daily Show’ after seven years

Noah is the third host of “The Daily Show” and gave the show’s content a far more worldly context, delving into issues in other countries more than most other late-night hosts and not obsessing quite so much on day-to-day politics and Donald Trump as some of his peers. He also interviewed far more people of color, a wider variety of creative artists and even the occasional philosopher like he did earlier this week.

During the pandemic, Noah holed up in his New York City apartment to shoot shows for about two years and was the last late night host to return to his studio with an audience. He also recently hit the road to do stand up again. But the return back into society also made him shift his perspective, he said.

“I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” he said. “I miss just being everywhere and doing everything.”

He expressed gratitude that he was given this opportunity, comparing his predecessor Jon Stewart to Willy Wonka handing him the keys to the chocolate factory.

The late night environment has shifted recently and gotten significantly less diverse with Samantha Bee getting canceled by TBS, Showtime’s “Desus and Mero” breaking up, British native James Corden planning to end his show in the spring of 2023 and now Noah’s pending departure.