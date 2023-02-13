X
Tracy Morgan doing stand-up in Atlanta for first time in seven years

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
He will be at the Tabernacle May 6

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan will be making his first headlining stand-up appearance in Atlanta in seven years at the Tabernacle May 6.

Tickets go on sale this week. Prices are not yet available.

Morgan, the “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” alum, also starred in the popular TBS comedy “The Last O.G.” from 2018 to 2021. His last on-screen film credit was “Coming 2 America,” which was shot in Atlanta and released on Amazon Prime in 2021.

His more recent headlining concert in Atlanta was in 2016 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, two years after he was seriously injured when a truck crashed into his minibus. He sued Walmart and settled out of court. The truck driver, who was from Jonesboro, received no jail time but paid fines and did community service.

>>RELATED: Tracy Morgan talks to the AJC in 2014

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

