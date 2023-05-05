TMZ: Shaq, 50 Cent, Kenya Barris also looking to buy BET

Hip-hop star 50 Cent (real name: Curtis James Jackson III) has produced multiple successful Starz shows including “Power” and its spin-off shows, and “BMF,” which is shot in Atlanta.

Kenya Barris, who graduated Clark Atlanta University, wrote for sitcoms “The Game” and “Girlfriends,” co-wrote the Will Packer-produced hit 2017 film “Girls Trip” and created the ABC hit series “black-ish” and its spin-off shows.

TMZ said they have financial help from CVC Capital Partners, a private equity group. This deal is likely linked with Group Black, a media company in Miami run by Black executives, according to The New York Times.

Perry, the billionaire who owns Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, was the first name to leak out in early March as a possible buyer of BET. (He already is a minority owner of BET+.)

Allen, who owns multiple cable and TV stations as well as the Atlanta-based Weather Channel cable network, said he was interested as well. Then Diddy’s name popped up. He owns Revolt TV, a cable network whose production hub is out of Atlanta.