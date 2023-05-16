X

TMZ: Jamie Foxx is now in Chicago rehab after time in Atlanta hospital

Papparazzi captured family members of Jamie Foxx in Chicago over the weekend while the actor is at an unnamed physical medicine and rehabilitation center.

TMZ published photographs of his daughters Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop and Anelise’s mother, Kristin Grannis, in Chicago over the weekend in and out of the facility. One photograph showed Grannis holding Mother’s Day flowers and Bishop with a guitar, possibly to play music for her father.

The website reports he left an Atlanta hospital after falling ill with an unspecified medical condition earlier in the month while shooting the Netflix film “Back in Action.” He moved to the Chicago rehab center in late April.

Corinne in a social media post last Friday said her dad was recuperating and even playing pickleball, which is possible given the facility offers an adaptive sports and fitness program, TMZ noted.

TMZ said the rehab center specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation.

And in a sign of confidence Foxx will have a full recovery, the Fox broadcast network Monday announced a new game show hosted by both Jamie and Corinne called “We Are Family” that is set to air in 2024.

Fox described the show as the following: “Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, ‘We Are Family’ will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on ‘We Are Family’ will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.”

Nick Cannon is subbing for Foxx as host of the sixth season of “Beat Shazam,” a Fox reality competition show shooting in Ireland.

