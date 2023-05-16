TMZ: Jamie Foxx is now in Chicago rehab after time in Atlanta hospital

And in a sign of confidence Foxx will have a full recovery, the Fox broadcast network Monday announced a new game show hosted by both Jamie and Corinne called “We Are Family” that is set to air in 2024.

Fox described the show as the following: “Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, ‘We Are Family’ will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on ‘We Are Family’ will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.”

Nick Cannon is subbing for Foxx as host of the sixth season of “Beat Shazam,” a Fox reality competition show shooting in Ireland.