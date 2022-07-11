TMZ: Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage says she’s R. Kelly’s fiancée

Last September, a jury convicted Kelly on one charge of racketeering and eight counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law. Prosecutors said Kelly used his status as a powerful artist via a “network of people at his disposal to target girls, boys and young women for his own sexual gratification.”

A 2019 Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” featured Savage’s parents, who live in Stockbridge and have not been in regular touch with their daughter. They believe she was brainwashed and abused by R. Kelly.

After the prison sentence was handed down last month, Savage’s parents’ attorney Gerald A. Griggs released a statement, noting that they “hope it will continue to send a strong message that sexual predators will be punished for their illegal conduct. It is their continued hope to reunite and reconnect with their daughter. They hope that now Joycelyn will return home. They are glad that the Court heard the voices of the survivors.”