ajc logo
X

TMZ: Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage says she’s R. Kelly’s fiancée

R. Kelly, recently sentenced to 30 years for racketeering and sex trafficking, is supposedly engaged now to Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage. FILE PHOTOS/CHICAGO TRIBUNE

Combined ShapeCaption
R. Kelly, recently sentenced to 30 years for racketeering and sex trafficking, is supposedly engaged now to Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage. FILE PHOTOS/CHICAGO TRIBUNE

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago
The disgraced R&B singer was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Atlanta native Joycelyn Savage, in a letter to a federal judge, identified herself as R&B singer R. Kelly’s fiancée.

The letter was procured by TMZ, which broke the news.

R. Kelly was sentenced by a federal judge last month to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking. Savage has been identified as one of his victims but she has disputed that charge in past interviews and on social media.

In the letter, she wrote that “I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.” She later added, “Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court.”

She described R. Kelly as “an all-around incredible person. He loves his music and is very passionate about that. He’s positive, outgoing, and very generous.”

Last September, a jury convicted Kelly on one charge of racketeering and eight counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law. Prosecutors said Kelly used his status as a powerful artist via a “network of people at his disposal to target girls, boys and young women for his own sexual gratification.”

A 2019 Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly” featured Savage’s parents, who live in Stockbridge and have not been in regular touch with their daughter. They believe she was brainwashed and abused by R. Kelly.

After the prison sentence was handed down last month, Savage’s parents’ attorney Gerald A. Griggs released a statement, noting that they “hope it will continue to send a strong message that sexual predators will be punished for their illegal conduct. It is their continued hope to reunite and reconnect with their daughter. They hope that now Joycelyn will return home. They are glad that the Court heard the voices of the survivors.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Stockbridge officer in ‘right place, right time’ finds toddler wandering alone2h ago
Police ID man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station
3h ago
Despite big fundraising edge, Abrams is running as an underdog
3h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bars press, brings in reinforcements
8h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s campaign bars press, brings in reinforcements
8h ago
Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals
5h ago
The Latest
INTERVIEW: Brian McKnight, king of love songs, is now truly in love
9h ago
TV best bets with Dakota Johnson, John Cho, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Chris Hemsworth
20h ago
INTERVIEW: Toya Bush-Harris knows how to keep ‘Married to Medicine’ magic going
22h ago
Featured
Ronald Acuna (center) celebrates with Michael Harris and Orlando Arcia (11) after hitting a three-run home run off Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

The Braves are a different team than when they last played the Mets
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top