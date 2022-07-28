ajc logo
X

Tim Heidecker keeps embracing the weird but taps his musical side, too

Tim Heidecker comes to Variety Playhouse on Aug. 1.

Combined ShapeCaption
Tim Heidecker comes to Variety Playhouse on Aug. 1.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
The sketch comic is at the Variety Playhouse August 1.

Tim Heidecker’s ties to Atlanta go back more than 15 years courtesy of the Adult Swim show “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” which was a bizarro sketch comedy show that turned the genre on its head.

“Adult Swim was this little corner of cable heaven created by this absolute genius Mike Lazzo,” Heidecker said in a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was given free rein with this chunk of time late at night to go wild with it. He had a very specific sensibility and miraculously saw huge potential in what Eric [Wareheim] and I were doing.” (Lazzo left Adult Swim in early 2020.)

Lazzo, he said, was drawn to “two film school art weirdos making homemade cartoons on our own website using Quicktime files.” On the Adult Swim show, the pair created fake public-access style shows and commercials with low-grade editing, cheesy color schemes, bad lighting and deliberately bad acting.

It was inspired by the cringe humor a la “The Office” and the dark bizarre ethos of David Lynch films. The show’s cultish nature drew big-name guests, too, including Zach Galifianakis, John C. Reilly and Will Forte. (Episodes are now available on demand on HBO Max.)

Heidecker, now 46, has been able to parlay this work into some mainstream film roles, most notably “Bridesmaids,” while continuing to do off-kilter comedy with Wareheim and pursuing solo projects like his recently released music album “High School,” which is uncharacteristically sincere in its approach.

He is coming back to Atlanta as a solo artist at the Variety Playhouse in a show that will blend his comedy and music Aug. 1. Tickets are $49.50 before fees. (He has performed at Variety many times before with Wareheim.)

For the first half of the show, he said he will come on stage to do stand up as a greasy character that is impressively inept at his job. For Heidecker, the more awkward the moment, the merrier. “It comes naturally for me to write for this guy,” he said. “I can tell bad jokes and get laughs by the way I tell them.”

Then he’ll come out with his band to play cuts from “High School.”. “The band,” he said, “is worth the price of admission on its own. They’re that good. We play a cross section of my comedy and serious music. It’s like a good Broadway show. I even do a little dancing.”

Dancing? Like “Dancing With the Stars”? “No,” he said. “More like David Byrne, a convulsive reaction to the music kind of dancing. Not salsa or samba.”

He feels like his most dedicated fans see him as a true friend. “I think that happens a lot with television and comedy,” he said. “I’m very open on social media. You can DM me! I’m very kind. You can get to know me pretty quickly.”

The solo show doesn’t mean he and his long-time working partner Wareheim are splitting up.

“We have a very intense working relationship in a positive way,” he said. “It has been all consuming like a marriage for a time. We’ve since maintained a good friendship. We’re very conscious about what we want to do in our career and what we want to do next. How do we surprise ourselves and the audience? That sometimes takes time. But as you get older, the pace of that slows down.”

He said the audience, like that of Adult Swim, is heavily male but is broadening out over time. “People come to me and say they’ve been watching me since eighth grade and they’re now 25. That freaks me out,” he said.

He also has his own streaming service HEI Network which features self-generated videos like his jokey “critics” show “On Cinema at the Cinema.” He charges $5 a month.

“It’s a hard time to sell stuff not based on some existing huge property,” Heidecker said, in the streaming world. “But the fan-supported models are exciting and truly independent.”

IF YOU GO

Tim Heidecker Live!

8 p.m. Aug. 1. $49.50. Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. variety-playhouse.com.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
Low expectations widespread in Geoff Collins’ fourth season at Georgia Tech23h ago
Three indicted after Atlanta security guard’s shooting death
3h ago
No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion
29m ago
Friends of Georgia Radio induct Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends
Friends of Georgia Radio induct Sandra Parrish, Lois Reitzes as Georgia Radio Legends
GBI: Deputy forgot to close patrol vehicle’s door, leading to woman’s death
20h ago
The Latest
Podcast king Joe Rogan coming to Fox Theatre Sept. 30
23m ago
Stevie Nicks, after canceling 2021 gigs, coming to Atlanta Oct. 12
21h ago
Bruce Springsteen fans outraged over ‘dynamic pricing’ of concert tickets with prices...
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
9h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top