Three of top 15 streaming programs in 2022 shot in Georgia: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Cobra Kai’

The top 15 shows the continued dominance of Netflix even after a rocky year for the streaming service that did end better than it began. Only Disney+ was able to break into the top 15 with “Encanto,” “Bluey,” and “The Simpsons.”

The chart also shows the power of long-running broadcast shows Netflix acquired with a huge library of episodes such as CBS’s “NCIS,” ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” the CWs’ “Supernatural” and NBC’s “Seinfeld.”

Netflix’s “Wednesday” debuted in late November with eight episodes and still managed to jump into the top 15.

No Amazon Prime show made it into the top 15. Its top programs were “The Boys” (10.6 billion minutes) and “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” at 9.4 billion minutes.

The only movie to make the top 15 is Disney+’s “Encanto” (27.4 billion minutes), far exceeding Disney+’s “Turning Red” (11.43 billion minutes.)

Netflix programs such as “Bridgerton,” “Virgin River,” “Love is Blind”, “Inventing Anna” and “The Crown” finished in top 15 of original streaming programs.

Note: Nielsen only tracks minutes watched on televisions, not on computers or mobile devices.

Overall

1. ‘Stranger Things” (Netflix), 34 episodes, 52 billion minutes viewed

2. “NCIS” (Netflix), 356 episodes, 38.1 billion

3. “Cocomelon” (Netflix), 18 episodes, 37.8 billion

4. “Ozark” (Netflix), 44 episodes, 31.3 billion

5. “Encanto” (Disney+), movie, 27.4 billion

6. “Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix), 396 episodes, 26.8 billion

7. “Criminal Minds” (Netflix/Hulu/Paramount+), 328 episodes, 24.9 billion

8. “Bluey” (Disney+), 114 episodes, 21.1 billion

9. “Gilmore Girls” (Netflix), 153 episodes, 20.8 billion

10. “Seinfeld” (Netflix), 176 episodes, 19.3 billion

11. “Supernatural” (Netflix), 328 episodes, 18.8 billion

12. “Wednesday” (Netflix), 8 episodes, 18.6 billion

13. “Heartland” (Netflix), 225 episodes, 18 billion

14.. “Cobra Kai” (Netflix), 50 episodes, 16.7 billion

15. “The Simpsons” (Disney+), 667 episodes, 15.9 billion