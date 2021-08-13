‘The Walking Dead’ Fandemic postponed from September to 2022 over variant concerns

The vaccines have shown a strong ability to prevent people from getting COVID-19 and greatly reduces death and hospitalizations among those who do get it. But only 39 percent of Georgians are currently fully vaccinated. The delta variant has caused a major increase in cases and deaths in recent weeks, almost all among those who are unvaccinated.

Dragon Con, the city’s largest sci-fi convention which happens in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend, is requiring masks and strongly encourages vaccination among attendees but is not requiring it. Music Midtown, a two-day music festival which is set at Piedmont Park during the same weekend as Fandemic’s original weekend, will require either vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Fandemic is not at all affiliated with Walker Stalker, a “Walking Dead”-themed convention that happened annually for many years in Atlanta but ended after the organizers faced major financial problems.