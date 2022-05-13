ajc logo
The CW cuts ‘Dynasty’ after five seasons

Dynasty -- “A Little Fun Wouldn’t Hurt” -- Image Number: DYN505_0001r -- Pictured (L - R): Grant Show as Blake Carrington -- Photo: The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Credit: The CW

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Show was shot in metro Atlanta.

The CW has snuffed its soapy drama “Dynasty” after five seasons.

The show is shot in metro Atlanta and was actually co-created by Westminster Schools graduate Sallie Patrick.

Patrick left the show after two seasons as showrunner in 2019.

The reboot of the hugely popular ABC show is set to run 108 episodes. The series is currently in the middle of its fifth season and still has 12 more episodes to go before its series finale.

The original series was fictionally located in Denver, featuring families of energy titans. The new one is set in Atlanta and stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington. In this case, there is a battle among Carrington Atlantic, Morell Green Energy Corp. and the Colby Co. A big star from “Melrose Place” Grant Show plays Blake Carrington, billionaire CEO of Carrington Atlantic, Fallon’s dad.

Two different actresses played Alexis Carrington: Nicollette Sheridan of “Desperate Housewives” fame and Elaine Hendrix.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

