The CW cuts ‘Dynasty’ after five seasons

The reboot of the hugely popular ABC show is set to run 108 episodes. The series is currently in the middle of its fifth season and still has 12 more episodes to go before its series finale.

The original series was fictionally located in Denver, featuring families of energy titans. The new one is set in Atlanta and stars Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington. In this case, there is a battle among Carrington Atlantic, Morell Green Energy Corp. and the Colby Co. A big star from “Melrose Place” Grant Show plays Blake Carrington, billionaire CEO of Carrington Atlantic, Fallon’s dad.