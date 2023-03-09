The Cure 2023 tour includes June 27 stop in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

But the Cure’s press announcement made it clear that there will be no VIP “Platinum” tickets or “dynamically priced” tickets set aside on the tour except for a few charity seats at the Hollywood Bowl shows in Los Angeles.

“Dynamically priced” tickets, in which certain seats will rise or fall in price based on demand, have courted controversy when acts such as Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen have used them because prices for the hottest seats would sometimes jump well into thousands, drawing ire from fans.

Verified Fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. and runs until Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. General on-sale begins Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. for any remaining seats.

The seminal British new wave band with hits like “Just Like Heaven,” “Lovesong,” and “Boys Don’t Cry” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Cure last performed in Atlanta in 2016 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

MAY

10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center

12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center

13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center

16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater

18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre

23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

JUNE

01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena

02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena

04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center

10 CHICAGO, IL United Center

11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center

13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage

16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre

18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center

20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center

25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena

29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena

JULY

01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena