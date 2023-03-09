The Cure 2023 tour includes June 27 stop in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

Robert Smith and the Cure are coming to Atlanta for the first time in seven years, stopping at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, June 27.
Atlanta will be at the tail end of a 30-date run that starts in New Orleans May 10 and ends in Miami July 1.
Prices for tickets have not been announced yet.
The Cure, anticipating high demand, is using Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan Sale” system to give people a better chance at getting good seats.
You have to register in advance at ticketmaster.com for a chance to buy tickets, an effort Ticketmaster uses to reduce the number of buyers looking to resell tickets for profit. A lottery-style process will use random selection to determine which registered Verified Fans will receive a unique access code or be put on the waitlist
But the Cure’s press announcement made it clear that there will be no VIP “Platinum” tickets or “dynamically priced” tickets set aside on the tour except for a few charity seats at the Hollywood Bowl shows in Los Angeles.
“Dynamically priced” tickets, in which certain seats will rise or fall in price based on demand, have courted controversy when acts such as Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen have used them because prices for the hottest seats would sometimes jump well into thousands, drawing ire from fans.
Verified Fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. and runs until Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. General on-sale begins Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. for any remaining seats.
The seminal British new wave band with hits like “Just Like Heaven,” “Lovesong,” and “Boys Don’t Cry” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.
The Cure last performed in Atlanta in 2016 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
MAY
10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center
12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center
13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center
16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater
18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre
23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl
27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
JUNE
01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena
02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena
04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center
10 CHICAGO, IL United Center
11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center
13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre
14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage
16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre
18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center
20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden
24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center
25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena
29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena
JULY
01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena
