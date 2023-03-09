X
Dark Mode Toggle

The Cure 2023 tour includes June 27 stop in Atlanta at State Farm Arena

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
It’s the band’s first time performing in Atlanta since 2016.

Robert Smith and the Cure are coming to Atlanta for the first time in seven years, stopping at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, June 27.

Atlanta will be at the tail end of a 30-date run that starts in New Orleans May 10 and ends in Miami July 1.

Prices for tickets have not been announced yet.

The Cure, anticipating high demand, is using Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan Sale” system to give people a better chance at getting good seats.

You have to register in advance at ticketmaster.com for a chance to buy tickets, an effort Ticketmaster uses to reduce the number of buyers looking to resell tickets for profit. A lottery-style process will use random selection to determine which registered Verified Fans will receive a unique access code or be put on the waitlist

But the Cure’s press announcement made it clear that there will be no VIP “Platinum” tickets or “dynamically priced” tickets set aside on the tour except for a few charity seats at the Hollywood Bowl shows in Los Angeles.

“Dynamically priced” tickets, in which certain seats will rise or fall in price based on demand, have courted controversy when acts such as Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen have used them because prices for the hottest seats would sometimes jump well into thousands, drawing ire from fans.

Verified Fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 15, at 10 a.m. and runs until Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. General on-sale begins Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. for any remaining seats.

The seminal British new wave band with hits like “Just Like Heaven,” “Lovesong,” and “Boys Don’t Cry” was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

The Cure last performed in Atlanta in 2016 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

MAY

10 NEW ORLEANS, LA Smoothie King Center

12 HOUSTON, TX Toyota Center

13 DALLAS, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

14 AUSTIN, TX Moody Center

16 ALBUQUERQUE, NM Isleta Amphitheater

18 PHOENIX, AZ Desert Diamond Arena

20 SAN DIEGO, CA NICU Amphitheatre

23 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

24 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

25 LOS ANGELES, CA Hollywood Bowl

27 SAN FRANCISCO, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

JUNE

01 SEATTLE, WA Climate Pledge Arena

02 VANCOUVER, BC Rogers Arena

04 SALT LAKE CITY, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

06 DENVER, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08 MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN Xcel Energy Center

10 CHICAGO, IL United Center

11 CLEVELAND, OH Blossom Music Center

13 DETROIT, MI, Pine Knob Music Theatre

14 TORONTO, ON Budweiser Stage

16 MONTREAL, QC Bell Centre

18 BOSTON, MA Xfinity Center

20 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

21 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

22 NEW YORK, NY Madison Square Garden

24 PHILADELPHIA, PA Wells Fargo Center

25 COLUMBIA, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

27 ATLANTA, GA State Farm Arena

29 TAMPA, FL Amalie Arena

JULY

01 MIAMI, FL Miami-Dade Arena

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: An embattled Athens prosecutor fuels ‘accountability’ push 3h ago

Credit: WANF-TV

Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career
16h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
19h ago

Credit: AP

DeSantis' new Disney World board hints at future controversy
17h ago

Credit: AP

DeSantis' new Disney World board hints at future controversy
17h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Runoffs survive in Georgia as lawmakers fixate on other election bills
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: WANF-TV

Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career
16h ago
Briefs: ‘The Resident’ prop sale; Trilith Studios’ $1 million charity ball; Rutledge...
16h ago
INTERVIEW: Fox’s new dating show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ features former Atlantan Jennifer...
16h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s what to know ahead of Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Georgia high school basketball: State championship scores, schedule
11h ago
Factory shutdown raises concern over finding asthma medication
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top