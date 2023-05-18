X

Texas considered a film and TV tax credit bill that would have hurt Georgia

Credit: GOOD FOR TEXAS

Credit: GOOD FOR TEXAS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago
There is still talk about boosting the state’s modest current tax credit system.

The Texas legislature considered, but has effectively tabled, a newly revamped tax and film tax credit bill that could have taken big-budget movies away from Georgia, which has some of the most generous credits in the world.

Instead, Texas legislators may instead boost its very modest existing program but not at any level that would make or break rival states.

A PSA video appeared on social media a few days ago promoting tax credits in Texas featuring big-name actors such as Dallas native Owen Wilson, Midland’s Woody Harrelson, and Uvalde’s Matthew McConaughey. Dennis Quaid produced the commercial, along with independent filmmaker Jeremy John Wells. (Quaid recently shot an Amazon movie in metro Atlanta “On a Wing and a Prayer” that benefited from Georgia’s tax credits.)

The current Texas tax credit system handed out just $45 million to film and TV production companies over the past two years. According to The Austin Chronicle, there are talks to increase that to $150 to $300 million for the next two years. While that may sound big, it’s a pittance compared to Georgia’s film tax incentive program.

Last fiscal year, TV and film companies spent more than $4.4 billion in the state of Georgia, which doled out more than $1 billion in tax credits. No other state handed out anywhere near that much. Why? Georgia does not cap its program, unlike most other states including Louisiana, New Mexico and New York.

This has drawn companies like Marvel and Netflix to create big-budget movies like “Black Panther,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Red Notice” in Georgia over the past decade with budgets exceeding $100 million.

Texas’s House Bill 3600 would have offered comparably generous tax credits as Georgia and would not have capped the program.

But The Austin Chronicle said some legislators were wary of creating a whole new program with big administrative costs and a potential billion dollar annual price tag. So after the bill passed the House Culture, Recreation & Tourism committee with bipartisan support, sponsor Rep. Four Price postponed the hearing before the full House last week.

With only a few days left in the legislative session, Price effectively killed the bill this year.

Texas once had a more generous tax credit system, but anti-Hollywood sentiment and budget cuts weakened its reach in recent years.

“Production goes where the money flows,” Wells told a Houston Fox affiliate recently to talk about his PSA. “If you have a state like Georgia or Louisiana, New Mexico, or like we joke about even Oklahoma has a stronger incentive than Texas.”

Randy Davidson, founder of Georgia Entertainment News, said the “Yellowstone” effect may be making Texas legislators more amenable to at least expanding its tax credit.

“Even if it’s not as aggressive as initially pitched, the mood is that Texas has got to diversify out of energy and agriculture,” Davidson said. “Until now, they haven’t talked about expanding the program in many years. But the Western drama theme is so prevalent in streaming and feature films nowadays. Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico are getting them, not Texas.”

He said the more generous bill in Texas could return in future years and is now effectively in play.

Georgia’s TV and film tax credit can reach 30%, which means if a production company spends $10 million, they could get up to $3 million in transferrable tax credits back. If a company like Sony or Lionsgate can’t use it, it can sell that credit at around 90 cents on the dollar to a Georgia taxpayer or corporation seeking to reduce their tax burden.

The stalled Texas House Bill 3600 offered credits ranging from 30% to 42.5% for any production spending $15 million or more. In Georgia, companies that spend just $500,000 can qualify for the tax credit, which was created in 2008 and has turned the state into one of the largest homes to TV and film production in the United States, behind only California and New York.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING: Clayton County SWAT on scene of barricaded suspect at Jonesboro hotel1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

What’s next for North Georgia United Methodist churches?
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves come back for ‘big’ win over Rangers in road trip finale
7h ago

After transforming own life, activist looks to help single, pregnant women
1h ago

After transforming own life, activist looks to help single, pregnant women
1h ago

City to buy land for new parks in Southeast Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Seth Meyers coming to Atlanta for live show during writers strike June 22
43m ago
Don Lemon’s departure leaves gap at CNN, and on TV media landscape
21h ago
Kim ‘The Kimmer’ Peterson gets afternoon gig at Xtra 106.3
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
23h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top