ajc logo
X

TCM unveils new look, new sets and a new tagline

Ben Mankiewicz, primary host of TCM, on the revamped set at Ted Turner campus in Midtown Atlanta. TCM
Caption
Ben Mankiewicz, primary host of TCM, on the revamped set at Ted Turner campus in Midtown Atlanta. TCM

Credit: TCM

Credit: TCM

Radio & TV Talk Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
The classic film network’s mission of honoring classic films remains the same.

TCM, also still known as Turner Classic Movies, has made its first revamp in seven years with a new tagline, new logo and new sets.

But its fundamental mission has not changed since its inception in 1994: curated commercial-free, uncut classic films with the commensurate commentary, context and historical nuggets.

The new tagline is “where then meets now.” The network will continue to connect the past with the present. As a New York Times story noted, “Visitors to this month’s Telluride Film Festival, for example, will be greeted with banners bearing artwork that juxtaposes scenes from the George Cukor and Bradley Cooper remakes of ‘A Star Is Born,’ or the John Wayne and Jeff Bridges incarnations of Rooster Cogburn from their versions of ‘True Grit.’”

Most of its tapings continue at what used to be Techwood campus but is now called the Ted Turner campus in Midtown Atlanta right off the I-85/I-75 Downtown Connector.

Ben Mankiewicz, the network’s primary host, made the announcement today in a YouTube video. He has been with the network 18 years and has effectively taken over for the late great Robert Osborne.

“TCM isn’t merely a TV channel, it’s part of who you are,” Mankiewicz said. “And you fear whenever we change anything, that part will go away. So let me ease your panic. This new look is a refresh to make sure TCM and classic movies stay culturally relevant as we move deeper into the 21st century.”

His new set has already been built while other hosts will get their revamp in coming months.

The network’s core film library from the 1920s to the 1970s has not changed. But it did recently add “Reframed,” a series that provides modern context to films such as “The Jazz Singer,” “Gone With the Wind” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” which have not necessarily aged well on issues of race, gender and sexuality.

The new TCM logo includes variants of the "C."
Caption
The new TCM logo includes variants of the "C."

Credit: TCM

Credit: TCM

TCM faces a challenge all cable networks are grappling with: the loss of cable subscribers as more people go to streaming services. TCM does have a home on HBO Max and is trying to figure out how to draw newer and existing viewers in that new environment.

In Other News
1
Three films shot in Georgia getting sequels: ‘Jungle Cruise,’ ‘Den of...
2
‘Downton Abbey: The Exhibition’ coming to Atlanta to celebrate the...
3
NeNe Leakes says husband Gregg ‘is transitioning to the other side’
4
Age doesn’t stop William Shatner from swimming with sharks, recording...
5
Emily VanCamp leaving Fox’s ‘The Resident’ as female lead after four...

About the Author

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top