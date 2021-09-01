TCM unveils new look, new sets and a new tagline

“TCM isn’t merely a TV channel, it’s part of who you are,” Mankiewicz said. “And you fear whenever we change anything, that part will go away. So let me ease your panic. This new look is a refresh to make sure TCM and classic movies stay culturally relevant as we move deeper into the 21st century.”

His new set has already been built while other hosts will get their revamp in coming months.

The network’s core film library from the 1920s to the 1970s has not changed. But it did recently add “Reframed,” a series that provides modern context to films such as “The Jazz Singer,” “Gone With the Wind” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” which have not necessarily aged well on issues of race, gender and sexuality.

Caption The new TCM logo includes variants of the "C." Credit: TCM Credit: TCM

TCM faces a challenge all cable networks are grappling with: the loss of cable subscribers as more people go to streaming services. TCM does have a home on HBO Max and is trying to figure out how to draw newer and existing viewers in that new environment.