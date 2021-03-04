TCM debuts series about ‘problematic’ classic films like ‘Gone With the Wind’ and ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

The first film they will look at is “Gone With the Wind,” which caused controversy last year when it debuted on the new HBO Max streaming service. The service took it down for a week, then added opening commentary from a TCM host about the film’s viewpoint of slavery. This particular series was inspired by that maelstrom.

“We’re not saying this is how you should feel about ‘Pyscho’ or this is how you should feel about ‘Gone With the Wind,’” said Jacqueline Stewart, the network’s first African-American host, to the Associated Press. “We’re just trying to model ways of having longer and deeper conversations and not just cutting it off to ‘I love this movie. I hate this movie.’ There’s so much space in between.”