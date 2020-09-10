TBS’s new “extreme” talent competition ‘The Go-Big Show’ shooting at Macon Coliseum

TBS next year is debuting a new “extreme talent” competition show called “Go-Big Show” shot in Macon featuring judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, former Atlantan Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland fame and wrestler Cody Rhodes.
Actor and stand-up comic Bert Kreischer will be the host. The show was announced at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday on TBS as well as sister stations TNT and truTV from the Macon Coliseum. Contenders and staff are operating under strict COVID-19 safety protocols and are isolating together during production.
“The network’s first priority is the health and safety of employees, production partners, cast and crew,” the network said in a press release.
“Go-Big Show” will feature monster trucks, alligator trainers, stunt archery and other over-the-top feats that often go beyond what you normally see on NBC’s hit summer show “America’s Got Talent.” There is no dancing or singing, the core activities on “AGT.”
The challengers will battle head to head before judges and try to win $100,000. (The size of the prize shows you the difference between basic cable and broadcast TV. “AGT” gives away $1 million.)
Macon Coliseum, which has 7,000 seats and is about 84 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta, will remain empty during tapings, but there will be an interactive drive-in audience outside holding a socially-distanced tailgate party cheering on what’s happening inside.
This show "celebrates unique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent,” said Corie Henson, executive vice president and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV in the press release.
Snoop hosted a revival of “The Joker’s Wild” on TBS in 2017 that aired for two seasons.