TBS’s new “extreme” talent competition ‘The Go-Big Show’ shooting at Macon Coliseum

The challengers will battle head to head before judges and try to win $100,000. (The size of the prize shows you the difference between basic cable and broadcast TV. “AGT” gives away $1 million.)

Macon Coliseum, which has 7,000 seats and is about 84 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta, will remain empty during tapings, but there will be an interactive drive-in audience outside holding a socially-distanced tailgate party cheering on what’s happening inside.

This show "celebrates unique, untraditional and unforgettable American talent,” said Corie Henson, executive vice president and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV in the press release.

Snoop hosted a revival of “The Joker’s Wild” on TBS in 2017 that aired for two seasons.