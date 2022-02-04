Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ with Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, starts shooting in Georgia

"Tales of the Walking Dead" anthology features a raft of known names including Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey and Terry Crews. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUB

caption arrowCaption
"Tales of the Walking Dead" anthology features a raft of known names including Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey and Terry Crews. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUB

Credit: PUB

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago
The six-episode anthology series is a spin-off of the original show.

With the original “The Walking Dead” about to wrap, the executives behind the brand hope to never allow the brand itself to perish.

The latest effort? A six-episode anthology series called “Tales of the Walking Dead” featuring notable actors such as Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Poppy Liu (“Hacks”), Parker Posey (“Lost in Space”), Anthony Edwards (“Inventing Anna”), and Jillian Bell (“Rough Night”).

It began shooting in Buford last month and is set to be there for nearly two months, according to the Gainesville Times.

AMC has not revealed any plotlines or how the actors will be used. The network did say in a press release that it will be “focused on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series.”

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors,” said executive producer Scott Gimple in the press release.

Crews was in Atlanta last fall to host NBC’s new spin-off show “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” which debuts Feb. 20, the same day as a new episode of “The Walking Dead.”

Posey was also in metro Atlanta last year to shoot the upcoming HBO Max miniseries “The Staircase” starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. Bell was part of the Atlanta-produced 2016 film “Christmas Office Party.” Edwards and Liu have not been in any major films or TV shows in Georgia before.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is expected to air on AMC and AMC+ this summer.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bounce TV will air final season of ‘Saints & Sinners’ this spring
37m ago
Amazon raising annual Prime cost from $119 to $139
39m ago
Beloved Benefit at Mercedes Benz Stadium postponed to July 7
17h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top