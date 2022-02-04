‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ with Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, starts shooting in Georgia

AMC has not revealed any plotlines or how the actors will be used. The network did say in a press release that it will be “focused on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series.”

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors,” said executive producer Scott Gimple in the press release.