‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ with Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Terry Crews, starts shooting in Georgia

With the original “The Walking Dead” about to wrap, the executives behind the brand hope to never allow the brand itself to perish.
The latest effort? A six-episode anthology series called “Tales of the Walking Dead” featuring notable actors such as Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Poppy Liu (“Hacks”), Parker Posey (“Lost in Space”), Anthony Edwards (“Inventing Anna”), and Jillian Bell (“Rough Night”).
It began shooting in Buford last month and is set to be there for nearly two months, according to the Gainesville Times.
AMC has not revealed any plotlines or how the actors will be used. The network did say in a press release that it will be “focused on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series.”
“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors,” said executive producer Scott Gimple in the press release.
Crews was in Atlanta last fall to host NBC’s new spin-off show “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” which debuts Feb. 20, the same day as a new episode of “The Walking Dead.”
Posey was also in metro Atlanta last year to shoot the upcoming HBO Max miniseries “The Staircase” starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. Bell was part of the Atlanta-produced 2016 film “Christmas Office Party.” Edwards and Liu have not been in any major films or TV shows in Georgia before.
“Tales of the Walking Dead” is expected to air on AMC and AMC+ this summer.
