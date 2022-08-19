Streaming outpacing cable viewership for first time ever, according to Nielsen

It was followed closely by YouTube (7.3%). Hulu at 3.8% had its best month ever with series like “Only Murders in the Building” and the new “The Bear” bringing in viewers.

Amazon’s Prime Video (3%) was helped by the newest season of “The Boys” and the new show ‘The Terminal List.”

Trailing those services were Disney+ at 1.8% and HBO Max at 1%. Other streaming services including Paramount+, Discovery+ and Peacock collectively took in 10.2%

Nielsen, by the way, only tracks viewing on televisions and not viewing on smartphones, tablets and laptops. If those were included, streaming has likely exceeded traditional TV viewing for quite a long time.