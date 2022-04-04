Steve Harvey’s stepson Jason Harvey launches Worldly fashion house in Atlanta

The 20 to 25 looks are a blend of Jason’s friend John Byrd-Olivieri’s classic aesthetic and his own more avant-garde feel. The garments are now available online and made to order at hellaworldly.com.

“You get outfits that are both formal and street,” Jason said. “You can wear the dress to a nice formal dinner and then to the park the next day.”

Caption The Worldly fashion show at Atlanta's Magic City on March 23, 2022. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRI Credit: CONTRI Caption The Worldly fashion show at Atlanta's Magic City on March 23, 2022. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRI Credit: CONTRI

He named his fashion house Worldly in part because growing up in church, some people would use the word “worldly” as an insult, saying he had gone “too far out.” So he wanted to “reverse this and make it a compliment. That’s how I’m receiving it at this point. We are of this world. We are our walking our own individual walks.”

This particular fashion line’s name “Eden on Hush” is a response to the pandemic. “It was such a dark time for everybody,” he said. “Given my spiritual background, I wanted to find a unique way to let that light shine, that sense of Eden. At the same time, the word hush means we wanted to quietly introduce beauty into this world. I’ve always had this costume-ish style that I think hurt me in the past. John helped me find a way to make this collection more functional and wearable to the consumer.”

Jason has spent the past decade in fashion mostly behind the scenes and for at time, he designed sneakers. This is the first time he is fronting his own clothing line and he hopes he’s taking his stepdad’s many lessons about business and life to heart, no matter how many times he has heard the same stories. “Even if you’re tired of the stores, you’re still processing them,” he said. “You still find yourself applying them.”

Caption The Worldly fashion show at Atlanta's Magic City on March 23, 2022. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONT Credit: CONT Caption The Worldly fashion show at Atlanta's Magic City on March 23, 2022. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONT Credit: CONT

Steve Harvey showed up in Jason’s world when Jason was a teenager. He admitted it wasn’t an easy transition but Steve did eventually become his father in a real sense.

“It’s always nice when you have someone who doesn’t mind to step in and take on blended families,” Jason said.

Jason attended a military school freshman year of high school, moved to North Springs Charter High School in Sandy Springs sophomore and junior years before finishing his senior year as a home-schooled student. “Harvey Academy,” Jason called it.

He spent about three years at Morehouse College but set education aside after he got married and had kids. His parents, he said, have been patient and helpful on multiple levels.

“I’ve been able to learn so many business lessons from both my parents,” Jason said. “I’ve been able to cultivate relationships and connections through them.”