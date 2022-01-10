Star Jones replaces Faith Jenkins as ‘Divorce Court’ judge in September 2022

Star Jones is taking over for Faith Jenkins as the new judge on the syndicated show “Divorce Court.”
The show is shot at Georgia Public Broadcasting studios in Midtown. In Atlanta, the show airs at 2 p.m. on Peachtree TV.
Faith Jenkins, who replaced Lynn Toler in 2020, only lasted two seasons. Her episodes, which were taped last year, will continue to run until September. The current run of “Divorce Court” started in 1999 with Judge Mablean Ephriam, who now has her own judge show, before Toler took over in 2006 for 14 seasons.
Jones, 59, has had a long, colorful career in the spotlight. She was an attorney and New York City homicide prosecutor. She joined the new Court TV channel in 1991 as a commentator and over the years continued to provide legal analysis on NBC News and other places. She was part of the original crew on “The View” from 1997 to 2006.
“I will offer the parties before ‘Divorce Court,’ as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law and a decision driven by my proven legal expertise, compassion and empathy, personal experiences and hard-earned common sense,” Jones said in a press release.
“Beginning next season, Star Jones will bring her life experiences, her knowledge as a litigator, and her forceful personality to that storied bench. She aspires to make the show more meaningful, more interactive, and more impactful for the couples and we can’t wait,” said Stephen Brown, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations, in a press release.
In Atlanta, Jones executive produced a season of “Daytime Divas” for VH1, a fictionalized drama about an all-female talk show in 2017 that lasted only one season.
