Star Jones replaces Faith Jenkins as ‘Divorce Court’ judge in September 2022

The show is shot at Georgia Public Broadcasting studios in Midtown. In Atlanta, the show airs at 2 p.m. on Peachtree TV.

Faith Jenkins, who replaced Lynn Toler in 2020, only lasted two seasons. Her episodes, which were taped last year, will continue to run until September. The current run of “Divorce Court” started in 1999 with Judge Mablean Ephriam, who now has her own judge show, before Toler took over in 2006 for 14 seasons.