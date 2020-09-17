Star 94 shifts to more upbeat rhythmic pop from the 1980s to now

A week after dropping most of its morning show, Star 94 has shifted its music mix to feature more rhythmic dance pop hits and will reach back to the 1980s for the first time in many years.
It’s now dubbed “The New Star 94: The Rhythm of ATL.”
The music mix is like a merger of elements of rival pop station B98.5 and classic hip-hop station OG 97.9.
At 3 p.m., the station reintroduced itself with Michael Jackson’s 1984 hit “Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'," then added hits from the 1990s (Notorious B.I.G.'s “'Mo Money, Mo Problems”), 2000s (Eve’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind") and the 2010s (Rihanna’s “We Found Love”) as well as some current songs such as Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Stop Now" and the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”
So far, the 1980s hits are all familiar songs that Star played when it was 94Q including Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun," Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U.” During the 1990s, Star avoided many of the more hip-hop- and R&B-leaning hits that this new version is now playing, such as Aaliyah’s “Back & Forth” and Naughty by Nature’s “O.P.P.”
The reality is Star’s younger suburban female target audience is now more receptive to those songs than the comparable folks they courted 20 to 30 years ago. There is no stigma attached to hip-hop in the pop world anymore and all of those 1990s songs are heard on other stations in town, especially O.G. 97.9.
Here is how Star explained the shift on its website, making a veiled reference to its top 40 rivals Power 96.1, B98.5 and Q99.7: “A lot of time has passed and it occurred to us. A lot of radio stations in Atlanta sound the same. Like when you flip through the stations and three of them are playing the same song at the same time. So we hit the streets and asked Atlantans exactly what they crave. The answer? You want to feel good. You want something that surprises you! You want a rhythm that is unique and diverse... just like Atlanta. We feel like a rhythm that moved us back in the day can co-exist with the rhythms that move us today. Sometimes, things that don’t seem like they go together....do.”
Jenn Hobby, who lost morning team members Mark Owens and Curtis Slade last week, is the only personality featured on the website right now, but Kannon is expected to stay.
Management changed the name to Star 94.1 a couple of years but have now returned to Star 94, the name the station has had since 1989.