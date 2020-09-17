Star 94 shifts to more upbeat rhythmic pop from the 1980s to now

The reality is Star’s younger suburban female target audience is now more receptive to those songs than the comparable folks they courted 20 to 30 years ago. There is no stigma attached to hip-hop in the pop world anymore and all of those 1990s songs are heard on other stations in town, especially O.G. 97.9.

Here is how Star explained the shift on its website, making a veiled reference to its top 40 rivals Power 96.1, B98.5 and Q99.7: “A lot of time has passed and it occurred to us. A lot of radio stations in Atlanta sound the same. Like when you flip through the stations and three of them are playing the same song at the same time. So we hit the streets and asked Atlantans exactly what they crave. The answer? You want to feel good. You want something that surprises you! You want a rhythm that is unique and diverse... just like Atlanta. We feel like a rhythm that moved us back in the day can co-exist with the rhythms that move us today. Sometimes, things that don’t seem like they go together....do.”

Jenn Hobby, who lost morning team members Mark Owens and Curtis Slade last week, is the only personality featured on the website right now, but Kannon is expected to stay.

Management changed the name to Star 94.1 a couple of years but have now returned to Star 94, the name the station has had since 1989.