Stacey Abrams voting rights doc “All In: the Fight for Democracy” on Amazon Prime, in March on Washington Film Festival

“Running for governor is about changing what it meant to be a leader in Georgia,” Abrams said in the film. “There is nothing more transformative than a Black woman from poverty having opportunity. It had never been done before so I thought I would take advantage of the freedom to try the things nobody else tried. We know voter turnout is the best remedy to voter suppression. We decided to after everyone who could vote.”

In a state that has been dominated by Republicans for the past 15 years, she came within about 55,000 votes of defeating Kemp, who is now governor.

For folks who sign up for the March on Washington Film Festival, they can view the film at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 26. (The late civil rights icon John Lewis will be honored with a legacy award during the festival’s virtual gala on Monday at 7 p.m.)

The festival, which runs from September 20 through September 27, provides film screenings and panel discussions related to the civil rights movement, then and now. Among the other films featured:

- “Woman in Motion" - A 2020 film about Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek’s Lt. Uhura, touring the nation recruiting 8,000 of the nation’s best and brightest people of color for the NASA Space Program in 1976.

- “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show” - A 2020 film recently released on the Peacock streaming service about the week Johnny Carson gave the civil rights activist his chair for a week in 1968. Belafonte hosted guests such as Lena Horne, Aretha Franklin, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy.

-" The Black Press: Soldiers Without Swords" - A 1999 movie providing an in-depth examination of the history and contributions of African-American newspapers.