Songs you are almost guaranteed to hear at ATLive with Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Sheryl Crow

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The concert will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Nov. 11.

For veteran acts decades past their hit-making prime, touring is an exercise in nostalgia and familiarity.

There is an unspoken agreement that fans pay big bucks to hear the songs that bring them comfort or joy or evoke a key memory in their own life.

ATLive, an annual weekend of music hosted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, this year presents a triple dose of A-list pop acts with nearly 60 top 40 hits among them: Sheryl Crow, Lionel Richie and Billy Joel on Friday night Nov. 11. (Saturday is focused on country with Dwight Yoakam, Miranda Lambert and headliner Chris Stapleton.)

The three powerhouse entertainers, whose careers span multiple decades, remain active touring artists and, based on their recent concerts, almost without fail churn out particular signature songs.

Which songs are you most likely to hear if you go? Based on recent playlists gleaned from setlist.fm, a crowd-sourced site that tracks what artists play in concert, here are five gimme tunes from each artist:

Sheryl Crow

“All I Wanna Do,” 1994. Her jaunty, still delightfully fun breakthrough hit.

“Strong Enough,” 1994. A sweet ballad that showcases Crow’s winsome vocal style.

“If It Makes You Happy,” 1996. The chorus will get the entire stadium to sing along.

“Everyday is a Winding Road,” 1996. The song’s chipper sheen undergirds thoughtful lyrics about going through life’s struggles.

“My Favorite Mistake,” 1998. A pleasant, mid-tempo pop nugget about a failed relationship she has never explicitly identified (and she said it wasn’t Eric Clapton despite rumors on the contrary).

Lionel Richie

“All Night Long (All Night),” 1983. A blend of reggae, African chants, a burst of horns and a big, bright chorus spice up a jam that would cheer even the grouchiest person in the crowd.

“Running With the Night,” 1983. This under-rated mid-tempo rock-inflected single peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard charts at the time it came out, yet isn’t given a lot of love four decades later.

“Hello,” 1984. The delightfully overwrought chorus line “Hello? Is it me you’re looking for?” has become a T-shirt slogan and widely shared meme for a reason.

“Say You, Say Me,” 1985. This is Richie in prime ballad mode but it also includes an out-of-nowhere, quick-paced, upbeat 20-second segment partway through the song before returning to the emotive chorus.

“Dancing on the Ceiling,” 1986. This is a bit like a streamlined sequel to “All Night Long” that will get fans dancing by their seats.

Billy Joel

“Piano Man,” 1973. Given Joel’s penchant for tickling the ivories and a particular brand of character storytelling, this song has become the one even the most casual fan will be able to sing along to.

“Only the Good Die Young,” 1977. Based on an actual crush of his named Virginia who happened to be Catholic, Joel has said this propulsive, arena-ready rocker isn’t so much “anti-Catholic” as it is “pro-lust.” Best lyric to sing along to: “I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints. The sinners are much more fun!”

“Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” 1977. Hardcore fans often cite this three-part masterpiece as their favorite Joel song, even though it was never released as a single.

“You May Be Right,” 1980. During encores, Joel ditches his piano and works the stage with this powerhouse gut-punch of a song, often twirling the mic and throwing it in the air.

“Allentown,” 1982. Joel at his earnest best, honoring the working men at a steel plant who find their livelihoods threatened by powers beyond their control.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

