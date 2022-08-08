BreakingNews
Ahmaud Arbery case: Travis McMichael sentenced to life for hate crimes
Snoop Dogg starring in football comedy film ‘The Underdoggs’ shooting in Atlanta

Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show news conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Production begins in September

Snoop Dogg, who shot some scenes last year in Gwinnett County for the upcoming Netflix vampire hunter film “Day Shift,” will be back in metro Atlanta soon for a new comedy “The Underdoggs.”

The movie, which Snoop Dogg will produce with Kenya Barris (”black-ish”) and MGM, is set to begin production Sept. 26 and run for about seven weeks.

In the film, Snoop Dogg plays Jaycen Jenning, “2J’s,” a former NFL superstar who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his faltering career. Charles Stone, who directed “Drumline” in Atlanta two decades ago, will direct.

This movie “is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15-plus years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my longtime business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. “Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

The movie, which is budgeted at $30 million, is set to be released Oct. 20, 2023.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

