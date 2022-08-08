Snoop Dogg starring in football comedy film ‘The Underdoggs’ shooting in Atlanta

The movie, which Snoop Dogg will produce with Kenya Barris (”black-ish”) and MGM, is set to begin production Sept. 26 and run for about seven weeks.

In the film, Snoop Dogg plays Jaycen Jenning, “2J’s,” a former NFL superstar who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his faltering career. Charles Stone, who directed “Drumline” in Atlanta two decades ago, will direct.