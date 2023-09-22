Sherée Whitfield, Phaedra Parks, Parvati Shallow join Peacock’s ‘The Traitors’

Three reality stars with deep Atlanta ties are going to be on the second season of Peacock’s reality competition show “The Traitors.”

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Sherée Whitfield, her former castmate and current “Married to Medicine” member Phaedra Parks and one of the most successful “Survivor” players Parvati Shallow will all be part of the 18-person cast. Alan Cumming is the campy host yet again.

The series is set to return in early 2024.

Contestants, who live in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, must complete missions to build a pot of up to $250,000. But among the so-called Faithful crew are a few Traitors. After each mission, the Faithful must banish someone they think is a Traitor, while the Traitors “murder” a Faithful contestant. If the Faithful get rid of all the Traitors, the ones left split the prize money. But if any Traitors are still around at the end, they take home the pot.

In season one, there were only a handful of Traitors who occasionally recruited news ones. The winner was a Traitor: Cirie Fields, a successful “Survivor” player who competed on that show four times and is currently still in the running on “Big Brother” halfway through that competition.

The contestants include a dancer from “Dancing With the Stars” (Maksim Chmerkovskiy), a veteran from “The Bachelor” (Peter Weber), a drag queen from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Peppermint), and NBA legend Michael Jordan’s son Marcus. (Entertainment Weekly has a list of the entire cast).

Whitfield, 53, was a popular original “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmate starting in 2008, left after four seasons, came back as a main cast member for two seasons, departed, then returned again season 14.

Parks, 49, is an Atlanta attorney and mortician who was part of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” crew from season three through nine but left in a cloud of controversy over rumors she spread about Kandi Burruss. Parks recently joined the cast of Bravo sister show “Married to Medicine” since she is dating a doctor.

Shallow, 41, has lived in Los Angeles for many years after growing up in Atlanta and graduating from the University of Georgia in 2004. She has competed four times on CBS’s “Survivor” and won once. She was the first player inducted into the “Survivor” Hall of Fame in 2010. She is now a professional executive coach, yoga instructor, speaker and writer.