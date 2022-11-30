Shaky Knees Festival 2023 lineup: The Killers, Muse, The Lumineers

The three-day festival will run May 5-7, 2023. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster and all leftover tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Options include $199 for three-day general admission tickets; $425 for GA,+, which features special lounge access, free soft drinks and water; and $699 VIP for even nicer lounges, closer access to the stage and free beer. There are also limited Platinum ($1,399) and Ultimate ($4,500) packages.

Other acts include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Greta Van Fleet, the Flaming Lips, Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra, Cypress Hill, Grouplove, Hozier, the Mars Volta, Tenacious D, and Father John Misty.