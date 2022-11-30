ajc logo
Shaky Knees Festival 2023 lineup: The Killers, Muse, The Lumineers

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
Other acts: Cypress Hill, Hozier, Tenacious D, Flaming Lips.

The 10th anniversary Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park in Atlanta next year will feature three headlining rock bands of varying intensity: the Killers, Muse and the Lumineers.

The three-day festival will run May 5-7, 2023. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster and all leftover tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Options include $199 for three-day general admission tickets; $425 for GA,+, which features special lounge access, free soft drinks and water; and $699 VIP for even nicer lounges, closer access to the stage and free beer. There are also limited Platinum ($1,399) and Ultimate ($4,500) packages.

Other acts include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Greta Van Fleet, the Flaming Lips, Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra, Cypress Hill, Grouplove, Hozier, the Mars Volta, Tenacious D, and Father John Misty.

None of the headlining bands quite match the popularity of two of last year’s headliners Green Day and Nine Inch Nails. But they all have plenty of fans to fill Central Park.

Credit: SHK

Credit: SHK

The Killers has had the most pop success with “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me” in 2003 and later singles “When You Were Young” and “Human.” Muse, best known for the song “Uprising,” has released five consecutive albums that made it into the Billboard top 20 album chart. All four of The Lumineers albums have gone top 10 and the band’s single “Ho Hey” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012 with 15-plus songs landing on the rock top 40 chart.

For the entire lineup, and performances by day, visit shakykneesfestival.com.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

