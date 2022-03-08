Shakira’s ‘Dancing With Myself’ seeking paid audience members over six days

The international pop star with hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever” went viral last year with her “Girl Like Me” dances, inspiring this series. She will host and is an executive producer.

The show’s concept: a group of dancers compete each week performing a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira.

Isolated in their own pods, contestants then have a brief time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience. As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel will provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

There will be six days of shooting starting March 15.