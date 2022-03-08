Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Shakira’s ‘Dancing With Myself’ seeking paid audience members over six days

Shakira's "Dancing With Myself" is seeking paid audience members.

Credit: Chris Pizzello / AP

caption arrowCaption
Shakira's "Dancing With Myself" is seeking paid audience members.

Credit: Chris Pizzello / AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello / AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
The shoot will happen in Covington at the Three Ring Studios.

Shakira is shooting a dance competition show “Dancing With Myself” in Covington starting next week and they need audience members.

The good news: audience members will be paid as extras.

The pay is $150 a day per person. You can sign up at https://kaast.app/bmc/3-2022-dwm.

COVID-19 testing is still required. (TV and film producers are under strict COVID protocols through April 30.)

The shoot is happening at Three Ring Studios owned by Cinelease in Covington.

The international pop star with hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever” went viral last year with her “Girl Like Me” dances, inspiring this series. She will host and is an executive producer.

The show’s concept: a group of dancers compete each week performing a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira.

Isolated in their own pods, contestants then have a brief time to learn the new routines, add their unique flare and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience. As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel will provide instant feedback and encouragement, but, ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

There will be six days of shooting starting March 15.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan headline new ‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff set in NYC
5h ago
Veteran CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer joining WSB-TV as evening anchor
23h ago
‘American Idol’ audition 2 recap
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top