See where Tyler Perry landed on the 2022 Forbes highest paid entertainers top 25

Forbes magazine placed Atlanta mogul Tyler Perry at No. 8 on the top 25 list of highest paid entertainers.
The business magazine estimated his earnings to be around $165 million last year. In 2020, the magazine did an in-depth cover story on Perry and deemed him a billionaire.
Here is the short bio they wrote this year: “The billionaire do-it-all creator and actor is bringing back the ‘Madea’ franchise that made him famous ― but everything he built around it is what brings in most of his earnings, from a multi-year production deal with BET to the 330-acre production studio he works out of in Atlanta.”
Forbes hasn’t released a comparable list in recent times. In 2020, they came up with a list of top 100 highest paid celebrities, which included social media influencers and athletes, but has not conjured one up since then. Perry landed at No. 6 on that 2020 list with $97 million. In 2019, the magazine released a narrower list of best paid actors and actresses, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the top.
This particular list includes Hollywood behind-the-scenes movers and shakers like Dick Wolf and Shonda Rhimes as well as musicians such as Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Lindsey Buckingham who recently sold their publishing rights.
The big names ahead of Perry?
1. “Lord of the Rings” creator Peter Jackson ($580 milllion), who sold part of his visual effects firm
2. Bruce Springsteen ($435 million), who sold his songs for $500 million
3. Jay-Z ($340 million), who sold his share of music streamer Tidal and the Armand de Brignac champagne brand.
4. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($270 million), who was in a number of films and makes bank on his tequila brand Teremana.
5. Kanye West ($235 million), who gets paid well for designing Yeezy sneakers for Adidas.
6. Trey Parker and Matt Stone ($210 million), the “South Park” creators who signed a multi-year $900 million deal with Paramount+.
