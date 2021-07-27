Scripps moving Newsy news operation to Atlanta

The company, which had been based in Columbia, Missouri, expects broadcasts to reach 80 percent of U.S. households via local TV stations it already owns.

Scripps is building out a national news operation for Newsy. There are currently 58 media job openings for Newsy out of Atlanta alone listed on the Indeed website. Newsy plans to have at least a dozen bureaus nationwide and use Scripps’ existing D.C. operations.