SCAD TVfest 2023 honorees include Craig Robinson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Wes Bentley

All the actors are expected to be in attendance in person at the three-day event scheduled this year for Feb. 9-11 in different SCAD locations around Atlanta. The event went virtual in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic so this will be the first time it will be in person since 2020.

“It’s a thrill to be back on the ground in Atlanta for this year’s SCAD TVfest,” said Executive Director Christina Routhier in a press release. “There is nothing better than seeing our students interacting with some of the top people in television including talent, showrunners, executives, and more.”