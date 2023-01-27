SCAD TVfest 2023 honorees include Craig Robinson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Wes Bentley

SCAD’s annual TVfest this year will be honoring Craig Robinson (”The Office”), Sarah Michelle Gellar (”Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Wes Bentley (”American Beauty”).
All the actors are expected to be in attendance in person at the three-day event scheduled this year for Feb. 9-11 in different SCAD locations around Atlanta. The event went virtual in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic so this will be the first time it will be in person since 2020.
“It’s a thrill to be back on the ground in Atlanta for this year’s SCAD TVfest,” said Executive Director Christina Routhier in a press release. “There is nothing better than seeing our students interacting with some of the top people in television including talent, showrunners, executives, and more.”
Past honorees have included Bryan Cranston, Kim Cattrall, Ellie Kemper, David Boreanaz, Zach Braff, Alan Cumming, Connie Britton and Jenna Elfman.
The festival, which first launched in 2013, this year features panel discussions and screenings of shows such as Fox’s “Accused” with Rachel Bilson, the CW’s “Gotham Knights,” Amazon Prime’s “Harlem” with Meagan Good, ABC’s “The Bachelor” with current Bachelor Zach Shallcross, Peacock’s “Killing It” with Robinson, Hulu’s “Reservoir Dogs,” ABC’s ‘Will Trent” with Ramon Rodriguez, Amazon Prime’s “Harley Quinn,” AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead,” Freeform’s “grown-ish,” Paramount’s “Yellowstone” with Bentley and Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” featuring Gellar.
Upcoming shows featured include Disney+’s “American Born Chinese,” CBS’s “True Lies” and ABC’s “Not Dead Yet.”
There are also panel discussions on topics such as finding representation, casting, virtual production and crafting the perfect pitch.
The festival is open to the public and passes can be purchased at scadtvfest.com. Passes for all three days cost $125 and day passes are $25 for SCAD alum and SCAD Card holders and $50 for everyone else. Individual passes for specific events will go on sale Feb. 1 and cost $5 per event before 5 p.m. and $10 for evening events.
