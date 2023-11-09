BreakingNews
SAG-AFTRA actors union agrees to deal with producers to end 118-day strike

Several major productions should start up in the coming weeks in metro Atlanta

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
31 minutes ago
The SAG-AFTRA actors strike finally appears to be over.

A union committee working on behalf of 160,000 members has agreed to a deal with the film and TV producers group, dubbed the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, after nearly four months on strike. About 3,000 of the members are based out of Atlanta.

The strike will officially end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The proposed contract must be ratified by the union’s members.

Production of almost all scripted programming has been shut down in Georgia since mid-July. Because of an earlier writers strike in May that many production companies had anticipated, it has been fairly slow since the beginning of the year.

The contract will last three years. The union has not released details yet but presumably it will address issues such as greater residual payments for actors on streaming programs and protections regarding the rise of artificial intelligence.

Several major productions should start up in the coming weeks in metro Atlanta, including Netflix shows “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai” and ABC drama “Will Trent.”

In a case of bad timing, the metro area has seen a massive expansion in studio space in recent months. Athena Studios opened earlier this year in Athens. Electric Owl Studios near the Indian Creek MARTA station opened in June and is now shooting the fifth season of Fox’s “Lego Masters,” which previously had been shooting in Hiram’s ATL Film Studios. BlueStar Studios in Forest Park is set to open this month. And Lionsgate Studios will open in early 2024 in Douglasville.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

