Rush Limbaugh says his cancer is terminal

Rush Limbaugh, one of the most influential radio hosts in history, on Monday said his stage 4 lung cancer has gotten worse.
Limbaugh, heard locally in Atlanta on 95.5/750 WSB radio from noon to 3 p.m., told his audience that the latest 'scans did show some progression of cancer... It’s not dramatic, but it is the wrong direction."
The 69-year-old Florida resident then became more philosophical about his cancer diagnosis, which he first announced in February.
“I hate the way I feel every day. It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,” Limbaugh said. “Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”
He said until this past week, his cancer “had been reduced, and it had become manageable.” But he received the bad news during treatment earlier this month.
He told his audience the doctors have adjusted his treatment drugs “in hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible,” but he’ll stay on-air as long as he possibly can.
Limbaugh, who has been hosting his syndicated talk show for 32 years, draws more than 15 million listeners a week, greater than any other radio host and recently hosted Pres. Donald Trump on the radio for a two-hour interview.