Rush Limbaugh says his cancer is terminal

“I hate the way I feel every day. It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,” Limbaugh said. “Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

He said until this past week, his cancer “had been reduced, and it had become manageable.” But he received the bad news during treatment earlier this month.