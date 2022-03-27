Rock 100.5 announces new syndicated morning show ‘Elliot in the Morning’ from D.C.

“Elliot and his team’s ability to engage listeners with funny, relatable content is exactly what we were looking for to complete our all-star weekday lineup,” said Sean Shannon, market manager for Cumulus Atlanta, which also runs Q99.7 and New Country 101.5, in a press release.

Lowe dubs the show “topical, edgy and extremely funny.”

Syndicated morning rock shows in Atlanta have not had a lot of success in the past, though Howard Stern never landed a spot in the Atlanta FM market when he was on terrestrial radio.

This is the first time Rock 100.5 has opted for a syndicated morning show since the station debuted in 2008 with the Regular Guys, which lasted several years before Bailey and “Southside” Steve took over.