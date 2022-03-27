ajc logo
Rock 100.5 announces new syndicated morning show ‘Elliot in the Morning’ from D.C.

Krysten Warnes (from left), Elliot Segal, Diane Stupar and Tyler Molnar of syndicated radio show "Elliot in the Morning." CUMULUS MEDIA

Credit: CUMULUS MEDIA

Krysten Warnes (from left), Elliot Segal, Diane Stupar and Tyler Molnar of syndicated radio show "Elliot in the Morning." CUMULUS MEDIA

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Rock 100.5 has landed a syndicated morning show “Elliot in the Morning,” starting Monday, March 28.

Last October, Atlanta-based Cumulus Media dropped the rock station’s long-running morning show featuring Jason Bailey and “Southside” Steve Rickman. Bailey was let go and Rickman temporarily paired up with afternoon host and program director Axel Lowe in the mornings.

But last month, Rock 100.5 decided to move “Southside” Steve and Axel for a local personality-based afternoon show.

Now the station is going with a show based out of Washington, D.C., that will run weekdays from 5:44 to 10 a.m.

Elliot Segal, a 53-year-old Canadian-born, Houston-raised broadcaster, has been a morning host at alternative rock station DC 101 going back to 1999. Before that, he worked with radio legends John Lander in Houston and Philadelphia and Scott Shannon in Los Angeles and New York.

“Elliot and his team’s ability to engage listeners with funny, relatable content is exactly what we were looking for to complete our all-star weekday lineup,” said Sean Shannon, market manager for Cumulus Atlanta, which also runs Q99.7 and New Country 101.5, in a press release.

Lowe dubs the show “topical, edgy and extremely funny.”

Syndicated morning rock shows in Atlanta have not had a lot of success in the past, though Howard Stern never landed a spot in the Atlanta FM market when he was on terrestrial radio.

This is the first time Rock 100.5 has opted for a syndicated morning show since the station debuted in 2008 with the Regular Guys, which lasted several years before Bailey and “Southside” Steve took over.

