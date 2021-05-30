ajc logo
RHOA notes: Kenya Moore’s headdress costume mostly edited out; Porsha William’s neck tattoo, plans for 3 weddings

Kenya Moore during season 13 episode 11 "Real Housewives of Atlanta" getting way too much joy "investigating" who slept with the male stripper during the beach trip. BRAVO
Kenya Moore during season 13 episode 11 "Real Housewives of Atlanta" getting way too much joy "investigating" who slept with the male stripper during the beach trip. BRAVO

Credit: BRAVO

By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Variety magazine reported that Bravo re-edited an episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” from March that featured Kenya Moore wearing a Native American headdress as a costume at a Halloween party.

The edits reduce the amount of time the camera points at Moore wearing the outfit, which some deemed offensive.

The new version of the episode is now available on demand.

Moore apologized on social media afterwards and again during the “Real Housewives” reunion show, taped in March and aired earlier this month.

(If you want to see the headdress, it’s here.)

Kenya said she had aunts who had lived on Indian reservations in West Virginia and thought she was honoring Native Americans by wearing it.

But she said she was told headdresses aren’t meant to be costumes. “Customs are not costumes,” she said on the reunion show. “Eagle feathers to them are sacred, spiritual. They don’t want to be made fun of and not taken seriously. When people wear costumes, they feel like they are being mocked. It was a bad mistake.”

***

Porsha Williams is committing herself to fiancé Simon Guobadia in more way than one.

Williams revealed on “Dish Nation” that she got a neck tattoo in his honor.

“I got my fiancé's middle name tattooed on my neck,” Williams said. “I think it’s a great way to show when you love someone.”

The tattoo is largely hidden by her hair. She said she doesn’t like pain and the tattoo artist found a spot where it didn’t hurt.

She made a grand announcement earlier this month on social media about the quick engagement despite the fact Guobadia only filed for divorce a few months ago with Falynn Guobadia.

Williams said she has plans for three weddings with Guobadia, news she revealed on syndicated gossip show “Dish Nation” in which she is one of the hosts.

Guobadia is “African so we’re going to have a native [inaudible] custom ceremony, a regular wedding, and then we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that’s out of the country,” she said.

She included the clip on Instagram and captioned it: “Three wedding [sic] and a funeral for the haters.”

If anything, this news is great fodder for season 14 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which should begin taping soon and will begin airing in the fall.

She broke up last year with her daughter’s father, Dennis McKinley, during the pandemic. She said she could never forgive him for cheating on her while she was pregnant.

Rodney Ho

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

