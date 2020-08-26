Report: Georgia film & TV tax credit stronger after tighter auditing procedures

Some state legislators considered capping the credits, something other states do. The fact there is no cap is what has drawn big-budget films into the state, including many Marvel movies and multiple “Hunger Games” films. Any cap would greatly reduce the appeal of the credit.

But supporters of the tax credit tamped that talk down and capping did not make it into the bill.

The pandemic shut down film and TV production in March, and there was virtually no production in the final four months of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2020. So the number of tax credits given out will certainly fall sharply for FY 2020.

But in recent weeks, production has ramped up again. The Georgia film office has 29 active film and TV productions listed, down from a typical 40 but far more than July 16, when the number was 13.

The backlog of production has meant the state’s 100 or so stages are filling up quickly, and studio operators are optimistic they’ll be able to make up for lost time.

“I think the prognosis is quite promising,” said Kris Bagwell, who runs EUE Screen Gems, home to Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” “Obviously, it’s going to take some time to return to previous activity levels, but compared to many businesses, I think production — especially episodic TV — will recover relatively well.”

The only headwind, he noted, “is the persistently high COVID infection rate in Georgia. If productions start getting shut down by outbreaks while other states decline in new cases, Georgia will become less attractive to shoot in.”