Recap of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 premiere

This is not to make light of what the other three returning women are going through. Here’s a quick update. (It appears Bravo began taping in August, several weeks later than normal, which is why the show is starting two months later than usual.)

Kenya Moore

She is still technically married to New York restaurateur Marc Daly. When “Real Housewives” shot its remote reunion show in the spring, Kenya’s marriage was on the brink, but she was not quite ready to pull the trigger and file papers. The pandemic did her relationship with him no favors. She would visit him in New York, and Marc would have supervised visits with their daughter Brooklyn. But based on what Kenya told the other ladies, whatever love he had for her seemed long gone. He was characteristically nasty, exacerbated by the pandemic hitting his restaurant business hard. She just seemed resistant to throwing in the towel completely and acknowledge the marriage was an ajbect failure except for the arrival of Brooklyn.

Moore met with a divorce attorney Antavius Weems, and he gave her a couple of options: a separation agreement in court to ensure custody rights, followed by divorce or a straight divorce filing. “I don’t want her to lose her dad,” she said. The attorney tried to buck her up. : “Stop being self-deprecating over this dude. You literally eat yourself because of this dude. His failure is not your failure. His failure is his failure. You got to fight back dawg!”

There was a classic Bravo editing moment when Kenya claimed to be a “great communicator,” followed by a series of past moments where she hurled nasty insults at other housewife cast members over the years.

Cynthia Bailey

She is prepping for a Nov. 10 marriage with sportscaster Marc Hill, but the pandemic has her worried given restrictions on large gatherings. Hill said he would rather keep the date and have a small wedding now, a big reception later. She wants all her friends to see her during such a happy day and is more tempted to postpone. There is definite tension during the conversation but the love seems real. [As reported, the wedding did ultimately take place Nov. 10, but Bravo chose not to film it because weather forced the wedding indoors and the crew was uncomfortable with the circumstances.]

“I want all of it,” Cynthia said on the show during the summer shoot. “I deserve all of it.”

To the Bravo cameras, she recalled her first marriage to Peter Thomas a decade earlier was super stressful because many of her family members did not approve and her sister even tried to hide the marriage certificate from her. This was all documented on the show, which didn’t make things easier. She divorced Peter in 2017.

Marc: “You do. Am I not enough?”

Cynthia: “You are enough!”

Marc: “You have to ask yourself: do you want a marriage, or do you really want a wedding?”

Kandi Burruss

She remains as busy as ever as an entrepreneur. She is now also raising two very young children — Ace and Blaze. Blaze came via surrogate a year ago. Her older daughter Riley is now about to go to college in New York. Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, are also planning a new steakhouse off Cascade Road in Southwest Atlanta following the success of Old Lady Gang restaurant in Castleberry Hill. Kandi and Todd appear to have a secure marriage, based on what the Bravo cameras have shown.