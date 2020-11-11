“Real Housewives of Atlanta” shutters for two weeks after production team member gets COVID-19

People magazine reports that Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has had to shut down production for two weeks after a production team member tested positive for COVID-19. The Jasmine Brand broke the story.
“The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing,” a source close to production told the magazine. “Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks.”
A Bravo spokeswoman declined to comment but didn’t dispute this account.
The show’s 13th season has been shooting since the summer. Production started a bit later than usual because of the pandemic and will debut at its latest date ever: Sunday at 8 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Four primary cast members remain from season 12: Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore. There is a newcomer in Drew Sidora while two women left the cast: NeNe Leakes and Eva Marcille.
Tanya Sam, one of the recurring women on the cast who shows up on some but not all episodes, has gotten COVID-19 and has donated her plasma for other patients. A former “Real Housewives” cast member Sheree Whitfield and Bailey’s ex husband Peter Thomas have gotten the virus as well.
Other shows in Atlanta that have had production delays due to COVID-19 issues include Starz’s “Heels” and NatGeo’s “Genius: Aretha Franklin.”