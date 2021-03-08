‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 episode 12 recap

Kenya Moore had Marc Daly served papers in New York regarding their custody arrangement, In a pique of fury, he filed for divorce in New York, seeking alimony. He rescinded those papers a few hours later. He texted her later and told her: “It was the ultimate betrayal.”

Kenya told her father Ronald Grant about the situation. She said she’s gotten closer to him but he told her that Marc remains a mystery to him, that he only knows him based on what he’s seen on TV. Kenya didn’t invite her dad to her wedding. “I didn’t think my dad would get along with Marc,” she said. “I regret it.” He said he just saw Marc displaying animosity toward Kenya. Kenya has now gone into therapy to explore her bad decisions.

Her dad’s marriage lasted 39 years because they communicate and genuinely like each other.

***

Drew invites Kenya to dinner.

“If I’m going to build a relationship with her, I definitely have to put things on the table,” Drew said.

But there were tensions that cropped up during the just concluded beach trip. Kenya, for example, told Drew before the trip that she was taking a private jet to the beach but then later said to keep it to herself. Drew found that weird.

Drew later complained that the ladies would get into arguments one night, then act like nothing happened the next morning. She told them this lacked authenticity, then name-dropped Kenya. Kenya felt like she was being picked on and being called out as being “fake.”

She lost trust in her. Drew had issues with the private jet.

Then Drew used the term “final straw” when referencing an issue with daycare and the fact Kenya brought her daughter but didn’t tell anyone or give anyone else the opportunity to bring their young children on the trip. (Drew has three children of her own.)

Kenya, ever sensitive, drew offense by use of “final straw.”

Drew also noted that while they were trying to get to know each other before the trip, Drew felt like Kenya was putting her guard up about her marriage.

Kenya began denying this, talking over Drew, which caused Drew to start singing to stop the madness.

In Kenya’s defense, she was just getting to know Drew, who is new to the crew. She certainly didn’t need to tell Drew all the gory details about her marriage up front. But Kenya, at this point, felt like Drew caused an unnecessary ruckus during the trip and was not going to give Drew a second chance to be a real friend. So Drew’s efforts to clear the air hit a serious blast of resistance from Kenya.

At this point, Kenya in a bluntly perfunctory way, tried to change the subject by asking Drew about her husband and her new home. Drew returned to the whole issue of not having the chance to bring her kids on the trip - or at least being given the option to do so. Drew also wondered why Kenya was giving her so much push back.

“We already addressed it and I don’t want to go in circles,” Kenya said.

Drew said she just wanted her feelings validated. Instead, as she said that, she received eye rolls from Kenya. Even when Kenya said her feelings were valid, Drew didn’t take it as sincere.

The producers continued to show examples of Kenya interrupting Drew and the conversation going nowhere.

“You have to be willing to shut up and listen sometimes,” Drew said later.

They didn’t even bother to finish the meal. They had their dishes boxed for later consumption.

Even the check itself caused conflict. Drew wanted to split it. Kenya was willing to pay for it all. Somehow, Kenya interpreted Drew’s request as “broke [expletives] split checks.”

***

Cynthia was having problems with her wedding, probably some of it COVID related. She lost two bridesmaids and a groomsman. Her mom needed a new dress. Her fiancé Mike’s ring was too small. Her daughter’s dress doesn’t fit either. And the weather report is looking dicey on November 1, her targeted wedding date.

She then finds out that someone leaked Stripper-Gate to The New York Post’s Page Six. The producers asked her who she thinks leaked it but Cynthia did say she knows who “pressed” the issue the most. (Kenya, ahem.)

Later, at Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs (where “Stranger Things” shot some season 3 scenes), Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss found out about the Page Six story as well just as Kenya showed up. Kenya believed it was someone on the crew who leaked it, not one of the women.

LaToya Ali, her supposed bestie, said she thought Kenya was the leaker. So did Porsha.

When Kandi, a very sharp financial mind and acolyte of Clark Howard, heard Cynthia had not done a pre-nup, she was concerned. Kenya also didn’t do it.

“I tell everyone to get a pre-nup,” Kenya admitted. “I just didn’t follow my own advice.”

Cynthia said, “I’m just going to do a post nup.”

Kenya and Drew bring up their truncated dinner the night before and how they kept talking over each other.

“Kenya’s definition of an attack is me stating facts,” Drew said.

Later, at a shopping trip with other ladies, Drew said the energy Kenya was emoting was sad, that she’s going through a lot and it’s making it hard for to connect with others.

***

Dr. Kristy met up with Kenya for a therapy session. (On shows like this, for some reason, medical professionals like to go by Dr. followed by their first name.).

Kenya wants to explore why she keeps getting into unhealthy relationships that are “emotionally unavailable.”

She said she shared everything with Marc. “He never gave me the same,” she said.

She said she gave the same patience for 30 years from her mom. She was seeking acknowledgement and love from her mother but it never came. (Her mom abandoned her when she was three.)

Kenya said she didn’t even want children until she was 30 because of her trauma from her childhood. She didn’t feel protected as a kid. She fought and got in trouble and dated someone age 26 when she was 15. He was physically abusive.

As she enters her 50s, she said she wants to “prioritize my happiness.”