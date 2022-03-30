‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ finally back on May 1 with season 14

Bravo’s 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is finally coming out May 1, nearly a year after last year’s final reunion show aired.
Over the first 13 seasons, the show would usually start airing in October or November and run through April or May. But after two major “Real Housewives” cast members left (Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams), Bravo delayed production by six months while finding one new cast member (Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross), bringing back an OG (Shereé Whitfield) and promoting a part-time member to full-time status (Marlo Hampton).
The show also includes two veteran cast members who have been around for years: Kandi Burruss, who joined the show in 2009, and Kenya Moore, who first arrived in 2012, left for a season and came back. For Shereé, this is her third trip back after coming and going twice before. Hampton has been a “friend” or “guest” who would appear to support the others for eight of the first 13 seasons.
Actress Drew Sidora arrived season 13 and survived to make it to season 14.
The show in general has struggled in recent years to find cast members that pop, with many coming and going after just a season or two. Ratings last year fell off sharply with NeNe Leakes’ second departure.
One of Kandi’s longtime pals, Monyetta Shaw, who has appeared on the show a few times before, was upped to “friend” status. She is a mother to two children and a recent newlywed to her husband, Heath.
Bravo provided a synopsis/tease of what’s up for each full-time housewife. Here’s a trimmed down version of what they sent me
- Kandi Burruss continues to seek work in music, Broadway, film, and television. Her son Ace, now five, wants to get into acting. Her husband Todd and her mom Joyce reignite old battles, this time surrounding estate plans for the family and their future success.
- Kenya Moore, now single again, performed on “Dancing With the Stars” and vacationed in Turks & Caicos. She is still raising her daughter Brooklyn while building her haircare line. She and Marlo continue to clash.
- Shereé Whitfield is back a third time and Chateau Shereé is finally complete! And nearly 14 years since she talked about launching her clothing line SHE by Sheree, she finally introduces spring/summer joggers to the world. Her old flame Tyrone, who was in prison, is still in the picture.
- Marlo Hampton is raising her nephews and tries to sell her own fashion line, but the other ladies are skeptical. She and Kandi have a dispute that turns ugly.
- Drew Sidora has new acting gigs and business ventures in the works. But she has trust issues with her husband Ralph and they go into more couples counseling.
- Newbie Sanya Richards-Ross is a mother, wife, professional athlete, and Olympic medalist. Focused on expanding her professional ventures while still prioritizing her family, Sanya and her husband contemplate if the time is right to have another child. This season, Sanya brings the ladies to Jamaica to share her culture and host a much-needed tropical getaway.
