Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan teaming up for new ‘Karate Kid’ movie

With the success of “Cobra Kai,” Ralph Macchio is looking to keep “The Karate Kid” franchise alive with a movie featuring him and martial arts legend Jackie Chan.

Macchio will reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso while Chan will bring back Dr. Han from the 2010 remake of the original 1984 movie. Chan’s character was based on Mr. Miyagi from the first three movies. Chan, 69, and Macchio, 62, on YouTube Tuesday announced a global casting search for the next Karate Kid.

The movie will not include the creators of “Cobra Kai,” which airs on Netflix and has been a huge hit for the streaming service. That series, which features Macchio as a middle-aged LaRusso, is about to start production in metro Atlanta for its sixth and final season now that the actors strike has concluded.