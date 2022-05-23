Quick return for Atlanta’s Alejandro Valdivia on ‘MasterChef’ season 12

“I came into the show wanting to showcase my cooking skills,” he said. “With Chef Morimoto, I wanted to show off multiple sauces and make fish two ways. All these things got me in trouble.”

He said his dishes now are much more simplified and allow particular ingredients, whether they are Japanese or Spanish or Italian, to shine.

Valdivia still does some animal training but is now focused on his culinary pursuits. “I am doing parties, pop-ups, private chef events,” he said, including a meal for Sean Hannity. He wants to start an online series of cooking classes and plans to eventually host his own TV show.

Coming back to Gordon Ramsay and his crew so soon after the last season is not to his advantage, he said.

“It’s a Catch-22,” he said. “You know how they approach judging but they also know my flaws. They’re looking for that and they just saw me so it’s all very fresh in their minds.”

But Valdivia loves telling his immigrant story, how he grew up super poor and came stateside to live a better life. So far, he sees himself the epitome of the vaunted American Dream.

“I can do anything I set my mind to,” he said.

ON TV

“Masterchef,” returns for season 12 at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, on Fox, available on Hulu the next day