Preview of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13, returning on Bravo Dec. 6

For both Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, it meant hitting the streets to protest. “I was so furious,” Williams told Bravo. “I was so offended. The blatant racism happening to my people. We need to yell at the rooftops: ‘No justice, no peace.’”

Williams provided video from June 1 in downtown Atlanta getting pepper-sprayed then later getting arrested in Louisville during a protest supporting Taylor.

She, of course, has a special connection to civil rights: her grandfather is the late Hosea Williams, who was a major part of the movement in the 1960s and started his own non-profit Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless (now called Hosea Helps). Bravo even showed vintage video footage of her grandfather, who died in 2000.

Williams’ evolution into a social justice warrior reveals a woman who has matured considerably in her 30s. Bravo replayed that infamous time seven years ago when the other ladies had to explain to Williams that the Underground Railroad was not an actual railroad.

The first episode, set in the summer, also features Bailey planning her wedding and debating with her fiancé, Mike Hill, about how big the wedding could be given COVID-19. Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, are seen planning a new steakhouse and preparing for Burruss’ daughter, Riley, to go off to college in New York City.

And Moore continued to grapple with her crumbling marriage with New York restaurateur, Marc Daly, which was chronicled last season. The pandemic hurt his businesses and made him even more surly, she said.

TV PREVIEW

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” returning for season 13 on Bravo at 8 p.m.