Postponed Fandemic Tour convention coming back March 18-20 with many key ‘Walking Dead’ stars

The organizers, who are largely celebrating the legacy of the show “The Walking Dead” and its spinoffs, changed the date to March 18-20 and most of the original lineup of stars is going to be there as well. It’s set to be held at the Georgia World Congress Center.

General admission tickets range from $40 to $60 per day and $86 for a full weekend pass. There are plenty of VIP options as well, some of which are already sold out.