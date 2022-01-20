Hamburger icon
Postponed Fandemic Tour convention coming back March 18-20 with many key ‘Walking Dead’ stars

The Fandemic Dead convention March 18-20, 2022 will feature current and past "Walking Dead" stars Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
Credit: AMC

Credit: AMC

Credit: AMC

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
This is not affiliated with the Walker Stalker convention of yore.

The Fandemic Tour convention, originally set to debut last September, was postponed due to the delta variant.

The organizers, who are largely celebrating the legacy of the show “The Walking Dead” and its spinoffs, changed the date to March 18-20 and most of the original lineup of stars is going to be there as well. It’s set to be held at the Georgia World Congress Center.

General admission tickets range from $40 to $60 per day and $86 for a full weekend pass. There are plenty of VIP options as well, some of which are already sold out.

Over three days at Fandemic Tour, current and past cast members, producers, cosplayers and artists will mingle with fans for autographs, panel discussions and photographs. Among “Walking Dead” actors who are currently scheduled to be there are Norman Reedus (Darryl), Steven Yeun (Glenn), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Melissa McBride (Carol), Michael Cudlitz (Abraham), Tom Payne (Jesus), Michael Rooker (Merle), David Morrissey (The Governor), Jon Bernthal (Shane), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori) and Chandler Riggs (Carl).

Other actors who will be there include Robert Englund (”Nightmare on Elm Street”), Stephen Amell (”Arrow”), Sebastian Stan (”Captain America: The Winter Solider”), Scott Patterson (”Saw”), Dean Cain (”Lois and Clark”), James Marsters (”Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) and Bruce Campbell (”Evil Dead”).

While masks will be required, there are no COVID-19 vaccination requirements for attendees.

Fandemic is not at all affiliated with Walker Stalker, a “Walking Dead”-themed convention that was held annually for many years in Atlanta but ended after the organizers faced major financial problems.

