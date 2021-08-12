Porsha Williams leaves ‘Dish Nation’ after eight years, starting a Bravo spinoff

“Dish Nation” airs locally on Fox 5 at 7 p.m. weekdays.

Williams, who has a young daughter with former fiancé Dennis McKinley, in May announced she was in a relationship with Simon Guobadia, the ex of Falynn Guobadia, who appeared on “Real Housewives” last season in a minor role. Simon on social media at the time clarified that he and Williams were in fact engaged, although his own divorce hadn’t been finalized.

She has been a part of “Real Housewives” since season three. Last season, her social justice work was featured on the show after she became active in the Black Lives Matter protests, echoing the work of her grandfather, Atlanta civil rights legend Hosea Williams.

Bravo in the past has also given other “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members spin-off shows, including Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak.