Porsha Williams leaves ‘Dish Nation’ after eight years, starting a Bravo spinoff

Porsha Williams appears on syndicated show "Dish Nation," seen in Atlanta on Fox 5. CREDIT: Dish Nation
Porsha Williams appears on syndicated show "Dish Nation," seen in Atlanta on Fox 5. CREDIT: Dish Nation

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Porsha Williams, best known for her role as a cast member of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” announced Wednesday on Instagram that she’s leaving “Dish Nation,” the syndicated gossip show that is in part produced in Atlanta.

At the same time, Bravo has begun shooting a spin-off show for her called “Williams Family Retreat.”

“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard,” Williams announced. “For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others.”

She added: “Since 2013, everybody at Dish has been like family to me. There’s a lot of people I’ve met along this journey that I am incredibly thankful for. Whether it was on air or behind the scenes, they’ve endlessly supported my career and more importantly, my happiness.”

Williams has been one of the key members of the Atlanta-based crew of gossip gabbers. Others out of Atlanta who are part of “Dish Nation” are Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea and Headkrack. The team in Los Angeles is Sherri Shepherd, Chuey Martinez, Heidi Hamilton and Frank Kramer.

“Dish Nation” airs locally on Fox 5 at 7 p.m. weekdays.

Williams, who has a young daughter with former fiancé Dennis McKinley, in May announced she was in a relationship with Simon Guobadia, the ex of Falynn Guobadia, who appeared on “Real Housewives” last season in a minor role. Simon on social media at the time clarified that he and Williams were in fact engaged, although his own divorce hadn’t been finalized.

She has been a part of “Real Housewives” since season three. Last season, her social justice work was featured on the show after she became active in the Black Lives Matter protests, echoing the work of her grandfather, Atlanta civil rights legend Hosea Williams.

Bravo in the past has also given other “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members spin-off shows, including Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak.

