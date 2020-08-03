’Ozark,’ ‘Walking Dead,’ The Rock film ‘Red Notice” production coming back in Georgia

Several other series and movies not listed are also scheduled to come back or launch soon, based on information provided to local unions.

Johnson’s “Red Notice,” which also stars Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, was in the middle of production when it shut down in March, and Johnson himself on social media over the weekend wrote, “I’m happy to announce our “Red Notice” production will resume shooting next month in mid-September. Thank you to our tremendous partners at Netflix who’ve joined us shoulder to shoulder to provide the safest and most aggressive “quarantined bubble” for our production crew as possible. I’m confident in our safety strategy and execution, but we’ll also be fluid and amenable to best practice changes on the fly.”

“Ozark” will start its fourth and final season while “The Walking Dead” is planning to do six episodes this year and add them onto the 10th season.

NatGeo’s “Genuis: Aretha” about Aretha Franklin is going to be back in gear soon as well, as will Disney+‘s “Loki.” The Disney+ miniseries “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which had largely wrapped in March, will return for a few more scenes.

Perry is also planning seasons two of BET+ streaming series, “Ruthless” and “Bruh,” after he finishes “The Oval” this month.

Other films planning to be in Georgia soon include “The Conjuring 3,” “Anchor Point,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Serenity Now.”

PREVIOUS COUNTS

June 14, 2019: 37

July 2, 2019: 40

July 22, 2019: 46

September 5,2019: 42

October 9, 2019: 35

November 11, 2019: 36

December 5, 2019: 31

February 7, 2020: 34

March 10 2020: 39

July 16, 2020: 14

August 3, 2020: 20